Labor contract negotiations covering United Steelworkers (USW) members at iron ore and steelmaking facilities across the nation are on pause for a couple weeks.
USW leaders are attending a meeting of its International Executive Board followed by the USW International Convention, according to a USW bargaining update.
Contract negotiations are scheduled to resume Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh.
Talks aimed at forging new labor contracts with iron and steelmakers Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp., have been ongoing for several weeks.
While negotiations with Cleveland-Cliffs have remained positive, USW leaders this week told United States Steel Corp. negotiators that USW members deserve fair wages, good benefits, no health care premiums, and no changes to a profit-sharing plan, according to the USW update.
“Negotiations require both sides to work together,” stated the United States Steel negotiations update. “This balance is often difficult, and your bargaining team works constantly to evaluate options and paths. The process works best when there is productive dialogue, and when that is the case, there's generally less detailed information to share. It's early in the process still, so there's much to discuss and work left to do. We are here to bargain a fair labor agreement and fight for what our members deserve!”
Existing labor contracts covering USW members at U.S. Steel's Keetac in Keewatin and Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron expire Sept. 1 along with the contract at Cleveland-Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia.
Existing contracts covering steelworkers at Cleveland-Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, expire at midnight Sept. 30.
Negotiations covering workers at Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite open in mid-August.
Capital expenditures at Cleveland-Cliffs' facilities and investment in the future of the facilities, is one of the most important issues being discussed with the company, according to the USW update.
“Cliffs commitment to proactive maintenance and modernization of its USW facilities is a sharp contrast to other steel industry employers and predecessor companies,” stated the updated.
In recent weeks, USW local unions at Cleveland-Cliffs' facilities have identified issues specific to their individual plants to resolve with management, according to the update.
Subcommittees dealing with healthcare, pensions, contract language, health and safety, continue to make good progress with Cleveland-Cliffs, stated the update.
Still, a cloud hangs over the future of Hibbing Taconite and its roughly 650 USW members.
Without new crude ore reserves, Hibbing Taconite will run out of ore in several years.
About 3,000 USW members work at Iron Range taconite plants.
