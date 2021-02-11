HIBBING — A former Hibbing elementary school teacher has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation and could end up avoiding a felony record altogether after he admitted to sending lewd images to children last year.
Jordan Michale Kochevar, 28, had pleaded guilty on Dec. 31, 2020, to two felony counts of distributing sexual materials to children. But Senior Judge Dale A. Wolf on Thursday granted Kochevar a stay of imposition that would allow his convictions to be reduced to misdemeanors if he completes probation.
Condition of his probation include completing sex offender treatment, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, no use of the internet or being around children without prior approval and he’ll be subject to random chemical testing and searches of electronic devices.
The judge said if Kochevar was a “good probationer” that he could be released from supervision after three years.
Wolf lectured the former Lincoln Elementary sixth grade teacher for violating trust and referred to him as a “trust bandit” in charge of molding and shaping future citizens.
“I can’t fathom why things like this took place that night,” Wolf said. “It's sad. Sad for the children traumatized by this. Sad for the teaching profession. Sad for you personally.”
Kochevar was charged and placed on administrative leave last June before the Hibbing School Board accepted his resignation on July 16, less than a month after court records show Kochevar sent multiple explicit images via Snapchat to children aged 10-15. He originally faced four counts of sending lewd images to children, but two were dropped per a plea agreement.
Kochevar has told investigators he was intoxicated when he sent the images, but Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist said he was not “intoxicated past the point of conscious awareness of his actions.” A psychosexual offender assessment performed before sentencing, she continued, also found that Kochevar “struggled to identify the impact that his actions had on the victims.”
The families of the children that received the images didn’t participate in sentencing on Thursday, but Sundquist said it was a “serious event” for them with real impacts.
“He was a teacher, he was a coach and he made poor decisions, which he is now before the court attempting to blame on alcohol,” she said. She added, “These were children that received a sexualized image of Mr. Kochevar and that’s certainly concerning by community standards. Kids shouldn’t have to experience that from someone who is in a trusted position.”
Kochevar declined to speak before the court on Thursday, which was held over the virtual conferencing platform Zoom, as he sat with his attorney James Perunovich.
The judge said the former teacher had “limited coping mechanisms regarding sexual impulses” amplified by alcohol use and suggested Kochevar permanently stay away from such substances to avoid being back in court and move onto a new career in the future.
Perunovich spoke on his client’s behalf and called the criminal proceedings a “difficult process” and an “isolated incident” based on a clean record before last summer. He said Kochevar has participated in all aspects of his supervised release plan to date, including treatment and after care, and said he was “extremely remorseful” for the incident.
“I know the court perhaps is a little bit disappointed that he's not speaking directly to the court, but it's a very, very difficult and emotional time for Mr. Kochevar," Perunovich said. "Removing this one particular incident — and it's a serious incident — he's excelled in every area of his life, and he will continue to excel. This court will never see Mr. Kochevar again. I can virtually assure you of that."
