HIBBING—Volunteers with the Hibbing Kiwanis Club are getting ready for their annual pancake feed fundraiser.
Now in its 65th year the event features pancakes made from scratch using the legendary Pop Lukens recipe and are served with sausage, butter and syrup.
The pancake feed is the biggest fundraiser of the club and normally involves about 40 volunteers throughout the day. The Kiwanis Key Club at Hibbing High School helps sell tickets and volunteers to clean up in the evening.
Community support is typically strong for the day-long fundraiser, with 782 meals served last year.
Breakfast is served from 7 to 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m.Wednesday, April 26, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Tickets are $8 per person. Children 6 and under eat for free. A portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit the Hibbing High School Concert Choir for the purchase of new robes.
The Choir Director Will Seykora said following an announcement he made at a concert a couple of years ago that the choir was in need of new robes for the Concert Choir and was looking for fundraising ideas, Jack Trenberth, a Kiwanis Board Director was the first to reached out.
Seykora, now in his 13th year as choir director, said the robes and stoles are about $180 apiece, and the school is ordering 80 of them. The robes being replaced are being worn by some of the youngest choir students and are 60 years old, he noted. Even the newest robes used by the choir are 25 to 30 years old, he noted.
Once the new robes come in, the robes currently being worn by the Concert Choir, comprised of 11th and 12th grade girls and 10th through 12th grade boys, will be handed down to the next level of students. The concert choir is an activity students audition for and its numbers vary from year to year from about 60 to 75 kids.
With support from the Hibbing Kiwanis Club along with other donations the choir has received, from parents and others, the new robes are anticipated to arrive in time for next school year, Seykora said.
The mission of Kiwanis is to improve the world one child and one community at a time,” said Cicmil said in a quote contained in publicity to promote the event. “We strive to make positive impacts in our community so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.”
New members are welcome and meet first and third Wednesday of each month at noon at Sammy’s Pizza in Hibbing.
If you aren’t able to make the meeting times, you reach out to the club on its Facebook page to learn about volunteer opportunities. The club is planning a meet and greet informational event on May 31 at a location yet to be determined, Cicmil noted.
“People can come and learn about the club and find out what we’re all about,” Cicmil said.
Tickets are available at the door, or in advance from any Kiwanis member or at Security State Bank, 701 E. Howard St. in Hibbing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.