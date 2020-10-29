Kiwanis pancake feed fundraiser

Jerry Wallis flips pancakes at the Hibbing Memorial Building for the annual Kiwanis pancake feed fundraiser. Wallis was one of several volunteers that worked through the day making hundreds of fresh meals in an effort to raise funds which are used locally to support projects serving area children.

 Mark Sauer

