KINNEY—An Iron Range bar with a racing theme and unique history is now under new ownership.
Brad Nosie, a businessman from Balkan Township, purchased Liquid Larry’s in Kinney, still fondly remembered by some as Mary’s Bar.
“It’s because of Mary Anderson, and Larry (Hauhta),” Nosie said of the legacies created by the two former owners.
“I would have changed it back to Mary’s Bar if I had thought of it,” Nosie said as he talked about the many stories that he’s heard about the bar.
Anderson, a Kinney mayor and political leader on the Range owned the bar from the 1940s. Anderson and her father, Bude Pavlovich leased what was then Dominic Belfiori’s tavern for a period of one year before taking over the business in 1943, according to a 1943 Hibbing Daily Tribune article posted on the Republic of Kinney Facebook page.
In 2002, Anderson sold it to Larry Hauhta, who, among other things, changed the name initiated and sponsored the extremely popular Liquid Larry’s Vintage Snowmobile Ride.
Liquid Larry’s is now open at 11 a.m. daily and along with a fully stocked bar has a kitchen open seven days a week.
Located just off of Highway 169 East of Buhl, Liquid Larry’s is not just the only bar in Kinney, it’s the only business, noted Nosie.
The bar has developed a reputation for its Burger Nights, offered Mondays from 4 to 9 p.m., or until sold out.
“People are really excited about that,” Nosie said of the return of Burger Night.
Burger Night has its own menu with options ranging from a hamburger or cheeseburger up to the deluxe “Brad’s Junkyard Burger” (two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, bacon, onion rings, and Thousand Island dressing). Fries or onion rings can be added to make it a basket. Eat-in or carry out options are available.
The bar’s regular menu is available daily and includes appetizers, sandwiches including gyros, a variety of chicken sandwiches, and fish sandwiches that can be ordered al a carte or with fries or onion rings.
Pool, darts, pull tabs, E-pull tabs are offered at Liquid Larry’s. Proceeds from charitable gambling there are designated to the Kinney Fire Relief Association. There’s also a Minnesota Lottery vending machine on site.
Nosie said he’s working on future plans for the bar, including a Bike Night for motorcyclists, meat raffles, live music, karaoke, bean bag tournaments, car shows, and possibly Bingo.
With the bar being located in close proximity to ATV trails, snowmobile trails, and the Mesabi Bike Trail, Nosie said he welcomes riders to stop in.
For the summer months, Nosie looking at offering patio seating and possibly volleyball. There’s always the option for patrons to stay inside to cool off in air conditioned comfort.
Nosie said the local people have stories to tell about the bar’s history and Anderson.
Behind the bar is a photo of the original two-story bar building that burnt in the winter of 1995 and was rebuilt that same fall. Nosie pointed out the exterior of the new building was designed to resemble the original structure, minus the upper level.
And if you’re looking to get a Republic of Kinney Passport, you can get one at Liquid Larry’s.
“We sell them for $3,” Nosie noted.
The following is from a 2002 article written by Linda Tyssen, Mesabi Daily News, in advance of a party in honor of Mary Anderson’s retirement.
Twenty-five years ago Kinney needed a new water system, but no one listened when Mayor Mary Anderson and the council asked numerous agencies for the money. “I have gone to their offices and waited. … Those people at the agencies really hate me,” she said in a 1978 Mesabi Daily News story that carried the headline, “Move over Monaco, here comes Kinney.” One federal agency gave money for hydrant repair, but other requests went unnoticed—the town with little more than 600 people was too small, she was told.
Meanwhile, Anderson and the council saw the federal government dishing out foreign aid to countries the same size as Kinney. “With that, they decided to become a foreign country within the boundaries of the U.S. and apply for foreign aid,” the article read. “We are about the same size as the country of Monaco, and we will be as peaceful as it is,” Anderson said in the story.
Anderson and the council sent a resolution to Secretary of State Cyrus Vance. “Be it resolved that the City Council of the City of Kinney, Minnesota, has decided to secede from the United States of America and become a foreign country. Our area is large enough for it. We are 12 square blocks, three blocks wide and four blocks long. It is much easier to get assistance as a foreign country, which we need badly, and there is no paper work to worry about. If necessary, we will be glad to declare war and lose. However, if this is a requirement, we would appreciate being able to surrender real quick, as our mayor works as a nurse in a hospital and most of our council members work in a nearby mine and cannot get much time off from work.”
Soon the Republic of Kinney was on the national map. Gary Cerkvenik, on the planning committee for the party for Anderson, remembers Dan Rather telling the story on the CBS evening news. Passports to Kinney were printed and politicians like Gov. Rudy Perpich got complimentary copies. Cyrus Vance never responded, but in 1979 the town got its funding for a water system, not from the federal government but from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. Years later Kinney would celebrate Secession Days with passport booths and picnics in the park.
For years Anderson has welcomed politicians—even Republicans—to Mary’s Bar, and Friday’s party will be no different. U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone and wife Sheila will be there, as will many Iron Range officials.
Anderson has been a familiar figure in local and state government for years. “In political circles when you say ‘Mary,’ you never have to say her last name,” Cerkvenik said. “Everyone knows
you’re talking about Mary Anderson, the mayor of Kinney.”
When Democrat Michael Dukakis came to Virginia in 1988 in his run for the presidency, it was Anderson who introduced him to the crowd. “It wasn’t the Democratic party chairman, it wasn’t Vice President Mondale,” said Cerkvenik.
Anderson could always be counted on for a political gathering at the bar—and she helped her neighbors with rides and her famous potica. “She was always very giving of herself,” Cerkvenik
said. “No one worked harder than Mary in her everyday life.” Anderson was a nurse at the Virginia hospital for many years. “She touched patients’ lives. On top of that she went home every day and ran a business and ran a city,” Cerkvenik said. “If every citizen could do what she has done, we would have a great place to live.”
Anderson is a “legendary Iron Ranger,” Cerkvenik said in a letter. “When she couldn’t get federal assistance to help her community, she yanked Kinney out of the union and took on the federal bureaucracy. She worked as a good DFLer for candidates ranging from our own Tom Rukavina and Doug Johnson to national figures like Mike Dukakis and Hubert Humphrey. And she spent years on various boards and commissions working to improve the lives of her neighbors. She was a leader in RAMS, AEOA and the Range Mayors Association. And she worked hard every day.”
Early on Anderson learned about hard work. “Mary tells me that in 1936 she was working at the Buhl Hotel,” said longtime friend and Kinney native Bob Delich of West Eveleth. “She got $15 a month. That was her start. She saved enough money to go to nursing school.” During World War II she married a doctor and had a daughter. When the marriage ended in divorce, a determined Mary Anderson came home to Kinney, where her father, Bude Pavlovich, ran a tavern, said Delich. She began running the bar and “she’s been there every since,” he said.
“She’s done a lot of things for the town and had a lot of political meetings at her bar,” Delich said. “Even the Republican governors knew her. Mary has been a go-getter for years.”
