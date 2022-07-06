Kids Kare 5K to be held virtually this year

HIBBING — There’s an opportunity to get out and exercise while raising money for families with children facing medical expenses.
The Kids Kare Fund 5K run is scheduled for July 9, and has transitioned to a virtual event this year due to concerns about rising COVID levels in the region. As of last week Itasca and St. Louis Counties have reached the high risk level with over 200 weekly new reported cases per 100,000, according to the St. Louis County, Minnesota U.S. COVID Tracker-COVID Act Now.
Anyone who wants to participate in the virtual Kids Kare 5K event this year is encouraged to run a 5K at their location — whether it be local or anywhere across the globe — and send Kids Kare Fund a picture to show their participation and support. While the event is scheduled for July 9, runners can participate at any time and support the Kids Kare Fund.
Any individual under the age of 18 and a resident of St. Louis or parts of Itasca counties, and has a documented medical diagnosis on file is eligible to apply for help from Kids Kare Fund.
Funding for Kids Kare fund is made available through the 5K event and the generosity of local organizations and individual donors.
“All proceeds from the run directly benefit the Kids Kare Fund and the children and families we serve,” Tina Seline, Kids Kare Fund Board President said via email. “We are grateful to every participant and sponsor who supports the Kids Kare Fund. They all play a critical role in our work so that families dealing with childhood medical issues can focus on what’s important: loving and caring for their children.”
Susan Degnan, Executive DIrector of the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation said the Kids Kare 5K was established as the Red Ore Run through a dedicated team of individuals, led by Mitch Vincent, Fairview Range Vice President of Operations. The name of the race was later changed to reflect its purpose of supporting children with medical issues through the Kids Kare Fund.
“Since 2012, we have served over 320 children,” Degnan said. “Typical requests for assistance include gas and food gift cards, lodging, equipment, co-payments, and other expenses not covered by insurance.”
“I would like to thank everyone who has already signed up and who is considering signing up for their continued support of our cause,” Seline said. “Our kids and families are beyond appreciative for what we are able to provide for them and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of our community members who donate and participate in our events.”
For more information about the Kids Kare Fund, please visit the website at www.kidskarefund.org
