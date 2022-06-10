Kids fishing contest in Ely to feature fishing, lessons, and fun

ELY — The Northwoods Kids Fishing Derby will not only involve kids fishing for prizes. It will also include lessons on aquatic invasive species, knot-tying exercises — and the opportunity for a little Gyotaku.
It’s not just any ordinary fishing contest, Ellen Cashman, Ely Chamber of Commerce event director, said of the derby, set for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans on the Lake Resort in Ely.
Forty youth, ages 6 to 14, will have the opportunity to work with veterans, fishing experts, and wildlife biologists as they rotate through four stations and do a little fishin’ during the first-time derby.
The event is at capacity for youth participants; however, the public is welcome to attend and cheer on kids throughout the day, including at the awards ceremony scheduled for 3:45 p.m., Cashman said.
Kids will spend about an hour at each of the four stations, which consist of fishing, skills, water education, and art.
Various professionals and volunteers, including veterans and representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Soturi Tackle, a Minnesota veteran-owned company, will teach the kids everything from how to cast, reel and bait hooks and tie fishing knots to water safety and water quality issues — “what children can do as they grow up to make sure water quality is good for the future,” Cashman said.
At the art station, kids will learn the traditional Japanese art called Gyotaku. The practice dates back to the mid-1800s, when fishermen used the technique of applying sumi ink to one side of a freshly caught fish before rubbing it on rice paper to create an image of the fish as a way to record their catch. The method has now become an art form, Cashman said. “Kids will have the chance to paint and rub a real fish on rice paper.”
A lunch break will be held around noon.
There will be prizes awarded for the most fish caught and the largest and smallest fish. Every child will also receive a new rod and reel, bandana, t-shirt, and fishing “bling bag.”
The Ely chamber and City of Ely partnered with Veterans on the Lake, Project WET (Water Education Today), the DNR, and the DNR’s FIN program (Fishing in the Neighborhood) to make the derby possible. Sponsors include the Ely-Winton Rod and Gun Club, Conservationists With Common Sense, and Friends of the Boundary Waters.
Start-up funding was made possible through the Event Coordinator Bureau, composed of the Ely Chamber of Commerce, City of Ely, Ely Area Tourism Bureau, and Incredible Ely.
Cashman said the Northwoods Kids Fishing Derby could become an annual event. It was initially being planned in 2019, but was put on hold because of the pandemic.
It’s a valuable opportunity for youth to connect with the outdoors, learn techniques and have a lot of fun, she said. “We are looking forward to a good weekend.”
