CHISHOLM — Artwork created by farm animals, free snacks, two inflatable obstacle courses, birdhouse building, music, and harmonica lessons were all part of the fun at Kids Day on Friday, at the St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm. The fair started on Aug. 4 and runs through Aug. 8.
“I love Kids Day,” Karen McNeal, Fair Manager said as she watched children, busy hammering away on a craft project.
Just a few yards away there were two obstacle courses set up for Kids Day, one for the younger kids, and another for the older ones.
Volunteers from the Wilpen 4-H group helped children assemble the pieces for the pre-cut birdhouse kits.
Tyler Nash, 14, of Hibbing joined the Wilpen 4-H group about 5 years ago, and assisted the younger children with assembling birdhouse kits on Friday.
“I like helping out with the different activities,” Nash said, when asked about his involvement in 4-H.
There was also an opportunity for kids to interact with animals, while making an art project.
Lois Pajari, owner of Cook’s Country Connection, coordinated the art project.
“The animals will be doing the art at the fair,” Pajari said to a group of children as they eagerly waited to get started.
First of all the children were given a small canvas and were asked to choose which paint colors they would like on their painting. Once Pajari or one of the other adults helping out from Cook’s Country Connection put a few dots of paint on the canvas, they then wrapped it in plastic. Then they applied some syrup and oats on top of the canvas, making a tasty treat for the animal artists.
The children headed over to the Children’s Barn, where the animal artists welcomed their treat. Once the animals ate the oats and licked off the syrup, the children were able to remove the plastic wrap to unveil the artwork.
Just down the hill from the Children’s Barn, there were two inflatable obstacle courses set up, one for younger kids, and one for the little older ones.
Kids Day is made possible through business and community sponsors.
A grant from St. Louis County aimed at keeping kids active, helped to offset the cost of the inflatables.
“The idea behind the grant is to get kids active and moving,” McNeal said.
