Hibbing Police Department K9 Chase

K9 Chase is one of the police canines featured at Kids, Cops and Cars on May 16, at the Hibbing Memorial Building.

HIBBING—Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a free, family-friendly community event.

Now in its second year, Kids, Cops and Cars is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 East 23rd St. in Hibbing.

