HIBBING—Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a free, family-friendly community event.
Now in its second year, Kids, Cops and Cars is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 East 23rd St. in Hibbing.
“Last year’s event was a lot of fun and convinced us we need to do it again,” said St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff Brock Kick. “Just as we have law enforcement from around the region involved, we hope to see kids and families from throughout the Iron Range join us for the fun activities planned.”
The event is hosted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Hibbing Police Department and will also include representatives and activities from about 10 other local law enforcement agencies, according to a press release.
This family-friendly event allows children and families an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers, see emergency vehicles up close, watch various demonstrations including law enforcement K9s and more. Free goodie bags and a light meal will be provided while supplies last.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said his department is looking forward working with its law enforcement partners at Kids, Cops and Cars.
“Working closely with our law enforcement partners and community members on a daily basis is what makes our job so rewarding,” Estey said in the press release.
For Hibbing Police K9 Chase this will be the first public event since having surgery for a condition called happy tail syndrome back in February, according to his handler Hibbing Police Officer Joey Burns.
Burns explained Chase’s injuries were caused by wagging his tail and hitting it on things, causing it to split open. He’s now recovered from his surgery.
“It will be good to be back with the department and the community,” Burns said.
Chase and Burns attracted national attention in 2021 when the duo came in first place on the T.V. show America’s Top Dog. Off screen, they are an integral part of the HPD and assist other law enforcement agencies from the region as needed.
