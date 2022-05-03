GNESEN TOWNSHIP — Kelsey Johnson, former Iron Mining Association president, announced Monday she intends to run in the Republican primary to fill the open State Senate District 3 seat.
The seat opened recently for the first time in nearly 20 years upon the retirement of State Sen. Tom Bakk.
"Senator Bakk is a personal friend and mentor to me. He leaves a legacy that is neither Democrat nor Republican, but as a statesman for Northeastern Minnesota," said Johnson of Gnesen Township. "He is an exception to the rules in politics."
"Voters in Northeastern Minnesota are frustrated with the status quo in St. Paul. We’re tired of watching kids struggle to learn after years of ‘virtual learning.’ We’re tired of seeing prices soar. We’re tired of seeing taxes continue to increase. We’re tired of losing out on jobs and economic growth to the metro. We’re tired of waiting for high-speed internet. We’re tired of worrying about paying for healthcare. We’re tired of being terrified by increased crime and homelessness. We’re tired of worrying about the next shutdown. That’s why I’m running, I’m ready for a change.”
Johnson explained, “I’m running to bring a brighter day for northern Minnesota, border country and the Northshore. I’m running to ensure a more stable educational system, one that focuses on the basics and enables high achievement. I’m running to create more jobs and a prosperous economy. I’m running to send a message: we aren’t taking a backseat anymore. I’m running to cut taxes for working families, small businesses and to bring more financial freedom for all of us in Northeastern Minnesota.”
Johnson, a lifelong resident of St. Louis County, lives on the property her family has owned for nearly 80 years, she said in a news release announcing her candidacy. Johnson spent her early days at her parent’s small business in Pike Lake. While there, she learned the value of hard work and taking good care of employees and the community. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Kelsey makes a point of fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, ATVing and boating regularly and is a lifetime member of the NRA.
“For more than a decade, Johnson has tirelessly worked for the needs of hardworking Minnesotans. She has been a successful advocate for Northeastern Minnesota, labor, and job growth,’’ the release states.
Johnson looks forward to presenting her platform to voters across Northeastern Minnesota. In her previous role she consistently heard about the need for a fighter in St. Paul.
“I look forward to meeting voters across the rest of the largest district in Minnesota throughout the campaign and getting Minnesota back to the basics of state government.”
For more information about Johnson and her priorities for the region, visit http://kelsey4mn.us
