Keewatin Police Chief Jerry Wallis presents Keewatin school councilor Brandi Lautigar and Principal Anne Olson-Reiners a check from the departments recent food drive Wednesday morning in Keewatin. The money will help supply the school’s food pantry which is used for students and families in need.
The food pantry at the Keewatin Elementary School is fully stocked thanks to the efforts of the community helping out with a food drive sponsored by the Keewatin Police Department. Food items are available for the asking by students and their families and the school is hoping to be able to put together Thanksgiving bags for the holiday. If people are interested in donating they can contact the school or email. blautigar@isd319.org.
