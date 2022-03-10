GRAND RAPIDS — A 39-year-old Keewatin man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for criminal vehicular homicide stemming from a fatal head-on collision near Snowball Lake in eastern Itasca County on Jan. 17, 2021, a news release from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office said.
At the sentencing hearing Monday, County Attorney Matti Adam asked the court to sentence repeat DWI offender Matthew Jesse Kirkpatrick, 39, of Keewatin to 48 months for criminal vehicular homicide and one more year for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Kirkpatrick previously pleaded guilty to both charges.
After listening to the arguments of the attorneys and considering victim impact statements from the deceased’s family, Judge Korey Wahwassuck agreed that Kirkpatrick presented a public safety risk and sentenced him to those presumed sentences.
The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Jan. 17 on Highway 169 in Greenway Township after a vehicle driven by Kirkpatrick crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck driven by Larry Peter Meyer, 69, of Hibbing. Meyer was dead at the scene. Kirkpatrick was also injured, according to the criminal complaint.
As EMTs worked on Kirkpatrick, they found a butane torch in his jacket pocket and a bubble wrapped broken glass tube that contained white residue. The Minnesota State trooper on scene noted the white residue was consistent with methamphetamine and the tube appeared to be a methamphetamine smoking device. The trooper also located a container with what appeared to be methamphetamine in it, according to court documents.
The trooper interviewed Kirkpatrick at his home on March 1, 2021. Kirkpatrick stated he did not remember the crash or anything prior to about one week before the crash, the complaint said.
“He said that he began using methamphetamine again in December of 2020 and used every one to two days and believed that he used methamphetamine two days prior to the motor vehicle crash. … He also said he did not remember where he was the night of the crash.’’
Court records show Kirkpatrick’s blood contained methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of the crash. A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis of the white crystalline substance found on Kirkpatrick contained .792 grams of methamphetamine.
Records show that Kirkpatrick has convictions for DWI on June 6, 2006 and Oct. 2, 2017. He also received a stay of adjudication for a felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree on Oct. 2, 2017.
The road was partially damp at the time of the crash, but road and weather conditions were ruled out as contributing factors, according to the criminal complaint.
