IRON RANGE — A Keewatin man was transported via ambulance after a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Chisholm.
At 1:45 p.m. on Sunday emergency crews responded to the scene in the northbound lane of Highway 169 and Highway 73 in Chisholm, according to information on the Minnesota State Patrol website.
Dennis J. Thompson, 63, of Keewatin, was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was passing a vehicle to the right when he lost control and hit a curb, according to the website.
Thompson was then transported via Chisholm Ambulance to Fairview Range Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Law enforcement reported the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not involved.
Chisholm Police Department also responded to the scene.
