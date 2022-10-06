KEEWATIN – A gem of a taconite plant in this small Iron Range city is turning into a jewel.
United States Steel Corp. in Keewatin Wednesday celebrated development of an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet production system at its Keetac taconite plant.
For many Iron Rangers, it's the best mining news in years.
“This little plant has always been a gem on the Iron Range,” Keewatin Mayor Michael LaBine, a former equipment operator at the plant, said. “Anytime they want to put money in a plant is good news.”
David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said at a celebration in Keewatin that DR-grade pellets produced from the system will help the Pittsburgh-based company move deeper into the future of modern steelmaking and electric arc furnace metallics self-sufficiency.
“What a great day,” Burritt told a crowd of several hundred. “I am more than just a little pumped up about this. With what we're doing here, this ends up being the feed stock that takes down the carbon footprint and creates jobs through feast and famine. What this does is levels out those peaks and valleys and we need to make sure we meet the needs of all our stakeholders. When we do well, everybody does well.”
DR-grade pellets are a lower-silica (waste product), higher-grade pellet used to make feed for the growing electric arc steelmaking market.
It's hoped that the production of DR-grade pellets will mean more stability for workers at the six-million-ton-per year plant.
Keetac has over the years been impacted heavily by the ups and downs of the cyclical domestic steel and iron ore industries.
In recent years, the plant has been idled several times.
However, iron ore industry officials say the system is a huge security blanket for workers at the taconite plant, Iron Range communities and the region.
“I think it's a very exciting day for U.S. Steel, for Keetac and for the Iron Range as a whole, especially the western Iron Range,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “I think this is the future of the industry. It's a big deal locally and for Keetac.”
The production of a higher-value product made from Iron Range ore has for decades been needed.
As electric arc steelmaking grows, the need for traditional iron ore pellets that feed blast furnaces is slowly declining.
Footings for the new state-of-the-art system are already in place, Travis Kolari, United States Steel Corp. Minnesota Ore Operations plant manager said.
“We're really excited about this,” Kolari, a second-generation Iron Range U.S. Steel employee said. “This is a great opportunity for me being with the company for so long, great for mining and great for Keetac.”
A high intensity grinding mill, the first in North America, is part of the new system.
Production is expected to begin in the first part of 2024, Kolari said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thanked U.S. Steel for its investment.
Walz was touring several manufacturing facilities in the region with nearly a dozen state commissioners.
“These are the jobs that allow you to make the choice to live where you want to live with your family,” Walz said. “To enjoy the activities you want to do. Without the jobs and without the investments, we don't have that capacity.”
DR-grade pellets can't be directly fed into electric arc steelmaking furnaces.
However, DR-grade pellets produced at Keetac could allow the company flexibility to feed a potential future direct-reduced iron (DRI)/hot-briquetted iron (HBI) facility, according to the company.
DRI and HBI are feed for electric arc furnaces.
U.S. Steel operates electric arc furnaces at its Big River Steel Works facility in Osceola, Ark. and its Fairfield Tubular facility in Alabama.
U.S. Steel's low-cost iron ore will move the company into producing 40 percent of its metallics internally after 2024 compared to 10 percent today, according to the company.
Iron ore pellet production at the taconite plant began in 1967 under the ownership of National Steel Corp.
The plant was called National Steel Pellet Co.
In its first year, it produced 470,918 tons of iron ore pellets, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Mining Tax Guide.
United States Steel Corp. in 2003 acquired the plant as part of a National Steel Corp. bankruptcy.
United States Steel also owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron
Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
As the smaller of U.S. Steel's Minnesota Ore Operations facilities, Keetac has been known as a “swing” operation.
Whenever the steel industry nosedives, Keetac has been the first of the two taconite plants to idle and the last to re-start.
Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said DR-grade pellet production is a huge step forward for Keetac and families.
“This is going to keep Keetac competitive for years to come,” Igo said. “This is going to produce the highest quality pellets in the world. I'd like to thank U.S. Steel for this investment for our region and our families. It's a huge thing for Keetac and it won't be the first plant to be idled again because we're providing a high-quality pellet.”
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing called the DR-grade system a wonderful investment that will boost the vitality of the region for years to come.
“Throughout my time in the state legislature, I've been a strong proponent of next-generation solutions and innovations for our mining industry,” Sandstede said. “I've seen first-hand the capability DR-grade pellet production has for the industry to create jobs and extend the life of existing mining operations, all while creating broader economic opportunities across the Iron Range. Strong investments like this project at Keetac ought to be celebrated, and are critical to ensuring steel can continue to be produced right here in the United States of America. To be clear, this is a wonderful investment that will boost the vitality of our region for years to come. For our region to experience the full benefits, however, the men and women working on the site deserve their fair share of the potential prosperity, and a fair contract. I urge both labor and management to find consensus as they move through the process and I have every confident that if we keep our 'eye on the prize,' this can be done.”
United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2660 President Jake Friend at Keetac left Wednesday for Pittsburgh to resume labor contract negotiations with U.S. Steel.
U.S. Steel and the USW in July began contract negotiations, but so far have been unable to reach agreement.
Negotiations were to resume today.
As U.S. Steel held the celebration, some USW members stood outside the Local 2660 union hall in downtown Keewatin and along the main street displaying signs asking for a fair contract.
Friend said the DR-grade system is exciting, but USW members want to reach a contract agreement.
“I'm excited about the prospect of DR-grade pellet production at Keetac,” Friend said. “Hopefully, it will provide some much needed stability. On a side note, none of the local union leadership was present at the event being that the timing of said event was terrible in respect to where we are in current labor agreement negotiations.”
