Keewatin Mayor Bill King was looking out a window of his home Tuesday afternoon.
What he saw was a relief.
“They have the kiln fired up, because I see smoke,” King said.
Iron ore pellets on Tuesday were coming out of Keetac's iron ore plant in Keewatin, Minn., for the first time in eight months.
“We're back on track,” Dan Pierce, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2660 president said. “Stripping, crushing, (tailings) pond projects, and pellet production is all happening. It looks good for a train by the end of the week.”
Keetac has been idle since May.
The idling put 380 USW members and many Keetac salaried employees out of work.
For a time, fears were the idling might extend into or beyond winter.
But with a rebound in the domestic steel and iron ore industries taking hold, it took steelworkers only 35 days to get the facility ready to run after owner United States Steel Corp. announced the start-up.
Pierce said he expects Keetac, a single-line production facility, to run at capacity.
“That's the way Keetac runs is flat-out,” Pierce said.”Everyone here is taking it in stride, watching what they are doing to get this place up and running and it's everybody's responsibility to keep it running.”
While Keetac's mining and processing facilities are operating again, not every steelworker who worked at the facility when it was idled, returned to work, Pierce said.
Some went to work at other Iron Range iron ore plants. Some took other jobs. And some left the area, he said.
“I don't have the exact numbers, but we had quite a few,” Pierce said. “They're in the hiring process now.”
The start-up comes just in time for Christmas in a year during which so many negatives occurred, Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said.
“I'm really glad that Keetac is back to work producing pellets again and workers' jobs are restored,” Tomassoni said. “Hopefully, this steel market lasts for many years to come.”
Keetac is one of three northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants idled this spring and summer in a nationwide economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus.
Hibbing Taconite Co., in Hibbing and Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, were also idle.
Restarting Keetac means that all six northeastern iron ore plants are now operational.
The six plants are all projected to run at full production, John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative said.
“With the price of steel and pellets right now, things are looking good for 2021,” Arbogast said.
Iron ore pellets made at northeastern Minnesota mines are the raw material used to make steel.
Eighty percent of America's “first pour” iron comes from pellets made in northeastern Minnesota. For decades, the plants have produced the feed needed to make American steel.
U.S. Steel, however, on Tuesday made a major move into another type of steelmaking.
Company officials announced a massive $774 million deal in which the company is exercising its option to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent interest in Big River Steel, a mini mill in Osceola, Ark.
U.S. Steel in October 2019 acquired 49.9 percent ownership in the 3.3 million ton-per-year LEED-certified steel mill. LEED-certified means green building energy methods were used in construction of the mill.
Big River Steel produces steel from scrap rather than iron ore pellets.
Big River Steel makes steel for the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural sectors.
The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2021, giving U.S. Steel ownership of one of newest and most modern mini mills in America.
It also gives U.S. Steel the flexibility of producing high grades of steel in both its traditional blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. U.S. Steel in October started operating an electric arc furnace at its Fairfield Works in Alabama.
As domestic automobile truck and appliance production has rebounded, demand for steel and iron ore pellets has increased. The nation's energy and construction sectors are also driving demand.
With demand increasing, so has pricing.
Global iron ore prices jumped about 45 percent so far this year, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Skyrocketing demand in China, combined with tighter iron ore supplies from Brazil, is driving the iron ore price surge.
Iron ore fines produced in Brazil and exported to China is at $157.00 per metric ton, according to an American Metals Market story.
On the steel side, hot-rolled steel band manufactured in the United States is selling for more than $850 per short ton, up from less than $600 per ton this spring. Hot-rolled steel prices haven't been that high in years.
Keetac historically feeds U.S. Steel's Granite City Works in Granite City, Ill.
“I just hope they can make a run for a few years,” King said of Keetac.
After being out of work for eight months after a 22-month idling from 2015 into 2017, Pierce and other Keetac steelworkers are just happy to be back at the facility again - making pellets and making money – no matter where the pellets go.
“Where the pellets are going, who knows?” Pierce said.
