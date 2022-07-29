Keetac has been selected by United States Steel Corp. as the site for an approximately $150 million DR-grade pellet system.
In a graphic within its second quarter earnings results issued Thursday afternoon, United States Steel Corp. affirmed its investment in direct-reduced grade pellet capability at Keetac.
“It's big news,” Jake Friend, United Steelworkers Local 2660 president at Keetac said from Pittsburgh where he and other steelworkers are in contract labor negotiations. “It should be the best thing that's happened to Keewatin Taconite ever.”
For 121-year-old U.S. Steel, DR-grade pellets are an entirely new product line.
For Keetac, it's an opportunity to produce feed for the fastest growing segment of domestic steelmaking.
It's also expected to result in more stability for workers at the taconite plant.
“It's kind of a step into the future for us,” Friend said. “We've had our ups and downs and hoped this would nullify some of those.”
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing, said she's happy the system will be installed at Keetac.
“I'm glad if it's going anywhere, that it's going to Keetac,” Sandstede said. “That was my hope. They were very tight-lipped about where it was going, but now we know.”
DR-grade pellets contain more iron than traditional standard or flux iron ore pellets.
DR-grade pellets are used to make direct-reduced iron (DRI) or hot-briquetted iron (HBI).
DRI and HBI are fed into modern electric arc furnaces to help make steel.
Iron ore researchers have for years said that the Iron Range needs to move into the production of value-added, higher-iron content products to feed the growing electric arc furnace steelmaking market.
The investment in Keetac is a major step in that direction.
“It's amazing news for the Iron Range, but especially the West Range,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association executive director said. “This really shows the commitment to that facility and produces a product that's the future of steelmaking.”
Further details on development of the system weren't immediately available.
U.S. Steel is holding its second quarter earnings call Friday morning.
However, U.S. Steel said earlier that it plans this fall to break ground on the project.
Once DR-grade pellet production begins, U.S. Steel says it will have the option of selling the pellets to a third party DRI or HBI producer, or use the pellets to feed a potential future DRI or HBI facility of its own.
U.S. Steel is currently constructing a pig iron facility at its Gary Works in Gary, Ind.
It's also expanding its Big River Steel Works in Osceola, Ark., an electric arc furnace mini mill.
In addition to DR-grade pellets, Keetac will continue producing blast furnace-grade iron ore pellets, according to an earlier U.S. Steel statement.
Keetac is a six million ton-per-year taconite plant located in Keewatin.
U.S. Steel had said the system would be installed at one of its Minnesota Ore Operations taconite facilities, Keetac or Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
Keetac for years has operated as a “swing” operation, meaning it was idled at times when the steel and iron ore industries slumped.
Workers at the plant have been through several prolonged idlings.
Keetac employs about 350 steelworkers.
Its Minnesota Ore Operations facilities are key in the company's strategy, according to David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer.
U.S. Steel reported second quarter 2022 net earnings of $978 million, record adjusted net earnings of $1,104 million and record second quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $1,620 million.
“The bold decisions we have made to invest in our competitive advantages makes us a stronger business that creates enduring value for our stockholders through the cycle,” Burritt said in a news release. “The well-timed acquisition of Big River Steel created a best-in-class sustainable mini mill segment representing nearly 30 percent of U.S. Steel's domestic flat-rolled steel EBITDA over the past twelve months. We invested in state-of-the-art electric arc steelmaking through challenging energy dynamics and our Tubular segment is now profitably serving the resurging oil and gas markets. Our revitalized operations are benefiting from our diverse end-market exposure and value-focused commercials strategy that leverages our deep customer relationships and lowest-cost iron ore capabilities to produce profitable steel solutions. In Europe, our Slovakian operations are navigating challenging conditions and continuing to implement resiliency plans and cost mitigation actions in the event of continued economic slowdown in the region.”
