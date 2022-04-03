Keep your computer safe from cyber threats

American president, Joe Biden, says Cyber attacks may be coming to the U.S. This is based on government intelligence and has been relayed on the national media. Don’t worry folks, I have been using safe computer security methods for myself and my clients for decades. Here is a list of things you can do today to protect you, your computer, your identity, and your money:
---
• Keep all updates current on your devices. Examples are: Windows and Mac OS updates, cell phone updates, driver updates, security updates, application or program updates, etc. Hackers look for security holes or vulnerabilities.
• Use a premium internet security malware removal program that operates in real time, such as Malwarebytes Premium, Norton Security, McAfee security, or Symantec Endpoint, etc.
• Use strong passwords and do not reuse them. What if they get compromised or known? An example of a strong password is Tek%203@aZ. Use something unique and not known.
• Use two-factor authentication. When you log into an account, you use your username and a strong password, which is single factor authentication. This is the standard procedure of getting access to a network account. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an additional data protection measure that utilizes an extra step to the common log-in procedure. Unlike a single factor authentication, it requires users to enter their user’s name and password as well as entering a one-time use password or series of numbers received on a personal mobile device such as a cell phone or an advanced procedure such as inherence confirmation, by biometrics such as fingerprint, eyes or facial recognition.
• Limit who uses your computer by locking it down, thus keeping it secure. Use a lock out time on your computer that requires use of your password to log back in.
• Do not download or click on links from software you did not solicit or authorize! Third party sites are not recommended. If you have to download software, make sure it is the recommended link from the vendor or party you are using.
• Do not open E-mails or click on links or texts from unknown parties or individuals as this can install malware. These links can appear in email, tweets, posts, online ads, messages, and attachments. These links sometimes disguise themselves as known and trusted sources.
• To avoid infection from malware and viruses, be sure that all USB’s and external storage devices either belong to you or come from a reliable, trusted source. If in doubt, scan for infections.
• Avoid unfamiliar websites and websites that offer potentially illicit content.
• Stay away from all pirated material.
• Avoid streaming or downloading movies, music, books, or applications that do not come from trusted sources. They may contain malware.
• Fix corrupt system files and remove obsolete programs and files not being used.
• Back up your data to an external hard drive or to the secure cloud.
• Become educated on various attack strategies and cybercrime.
• Use a VPN when on public Wi-Fi networks.
• If using remote access, make sure it is a trusted party, a vendor you use, or your network administrator.
• If your Wi-Fi network isn’t secured properly, you could be letting anyone with a wireless-enabled device gain access. You need a unique name and strong, complex Wi-Fi password for your network. Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2), the most secure and most recent form of encryption available, is recommended. Upgrading to a current generation router is a cheap and effective way to improve your home and work network in every way, including better Wi-Fi range, stronger Wi-Fi signal, and better handling of the demands modern users put on their network, such as streaming and multiple device connections.
I recommend getting a thorough computer inspection, tune-up and optimization. Also, hardware upgrades, such as an SSD hard drive or a RAM memory upgrade can increase performance drastically on your computer. These are the important aspects of computer security and maintenance.
Mark Wilcox
Mark Wilcox Computer Services Inc.
Mountain Iron
218-735-8212 (Shop)
218-290-1339 (Cell)
Computer Repairs And Sales With Full Service When Needed.
