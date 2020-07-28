St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin announced on Tuesday that prosecutor Karl Sundquist has been selected to be the next Range Division Head, effective Aug. 1.
“Karl brings experience in not only criminal law but also civil and public health & human service matters,” Rubin wrote in a news release. “Combined with his Range roots, Karl is well suited to the challenges of this new undertaking.”
A native of the city of Virginia, Sundquist graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1998 with majors in political science and speech communications. He earned his law degree from William-Mitchell School of Law in 2001.
Sundquist has since worked in the County Attorney’s Office for 16 years, most recently as a prosecutor in the Virginia office. As an experienced prosecutor, Sundquist has been instrumental in mentoring new prosecutors in the Range offices.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to be a Division Head for the St. Louis County Attorney’s Offices on the Range,” Sundquist said in the news release. “It is a privilege to work with such exceptional people who work diligently serving the public in many different capacities in our Range communities.”
