VIRGINIA — In his second week on the job K-9 Thor, the newest addition to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office team is already proving to be valuable in tracking.
Thor and his handler Deputy Marty Thorne were part of a team effort that led to the arrest and detainment of a party with outstanding warrants on Wednesday near Chisholm.
"This was a great team effort by all involved," said Lt. Jason Akerson, who oversees the K-9 program for the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. "K-9s have the ability to help us do our jobs more efficiently and safely, and in this case, they were even able to help each other in a tag team effort, with the end result being a wanted felon is now in custody."
Officers with the Chisholm Police Department on July 7 spotted the party, who according to a post on the St. Louis County Facebook page, had $200,000 felony warrants for multiple threats of violence.
The party saw the police squad vehicles, and fled into the woods, then Chisholm Police and deputies from the Sheriff’s office formed a perimeter, according to the post.
Thorne and K-9 Thor were then called to assist officers to search for the man who had fled in what was their second week of working together.
A drone from the Sheriff's office was deployed in the air for support as well.
“Hibbing Police K-9 Chase had successfully tracked the suspect for quite a distance, but after a while, as that team needed to rest, Deputy Thorne and K-9 Thor were able to take over,” Akerson said in the release. “K-9 Thor followed down a gravel road and into a wooded area, leading directly to where the suspect was attempting to hide behind a log. The man surrendered without further incident and is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.”
K-9 Thor is a 3-year-old Czech Shepherd who is partnered with Deputy Thorne. The team just completed a 14-week training session in late June, and K-9 Thor is now certified as a dual-purpose K-9, meaning he is skilled at both narcotics detection and patrol duties such as finding people and evidence, according to the press release.
Thorne and K-9 Thor are based out of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in Hibbing and will primarily serve the northern part of the County. The Sheriff's Office has three additional K-9 teams serving the county, and the addition of Thor brings the K-9 program back to full strength.
K-9 Thor's purchase and training costs were funded in part from the AMSOIL Northland K-9 Foundation.
