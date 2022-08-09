HIBBING – An emotional first day of testimony concluded on Monday in the jury trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the man accused of murdering 38 year-old Nancy Daugherty at her home in Chisholm in 1986.

Daugherty’s daughter, Gina Haggard took to the stand and told how her mother, who worked for the Chisholm Ambulance Service and as a nurse’s aide at Heritage Manor in Chisholm and at the time of her death was preparing to move from Chisholm to White Bear Lake where she planned on going to school to become a paramedic.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments