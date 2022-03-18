HIBBING — Steve Jurenes was chosen Wednesday night to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Hibbing City Council through at least this coming election day, but not before two split votes and a tie breaking vote cast by Mayor Rick Cannata.
Jurenes, a lifelong Hibbing resident, will be sworn in at 5 p.m. April 6, right before the next regular council meeting and replaces Jay Hildenbrand, who resigned in December after moving to a different part of Hibbing.
By statute he was unable to continue on the council.
Jurenes was one of five candidates who applied for the vacancy and were interviewed late last month by the city council, including Jim Paulsen, Casey Clover, Scott Sundvall and Chris Whitney.
There are approximately three years left on Hildrenbrand’s term but City Attorney Andy Borland explained to the council Wednesday that the appointment is only temporary and the seat will be on the November ballot.
“Essentially the person (the council appoints) could start immediately. The person who does get this position going forward, if they wanted to continue in the position for the rest of the term, they’d have to run for election in the fall,” Borland said. “That person who wins the election in the fall, whoever that is, if it’s one of the persons you fill the spot with or somebody else, they would take up the position as soon as the votes have been canvassed for that position. They wouldn’t have to wait until January because the term is already still going.”
Jurenes was one of two candidates nominated by the council Wednesday, the other being Sundvall.
There were two separate votes that followed the nominations. In the first one, councilors Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman, Tim Harkonen and Cannata voted yes for Jurenes, while councilors Justin Fosso, John Schweiberger and James Bayliss voted no.
The Sundvall vote went the exact opposite way, with Fosso, Schweiberger and Bayliss voting yes, and Hoffman-Saccoman, Harkonen and Cannata voting no.
At that point Borland said the council could make another nomination and when that didn’t happen he then told the council that if there is a tie vote, the mayor breaks the tie.
“I will go with Mr. Jurenes,” Cannata said.
Jurenes, a Hibbing High School and Hibbing State Junior College graduate, has a degree in business administration/marketing, was a former advertising representative for the Hibbing Daily Tribune and a sales professional at Ranger GM-Hibbing, according to his application for the council position.
He retired in 2012.
Jurenes is currently a board member of the Hibbing Economic Development Authority.
