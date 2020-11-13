HIBBING — A district judge upheld a first-degree murder indictment that stemmed from a Christmas Day 2018 shooting in Hibbing, placing the carried-out court case back on track.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel Sullivan rejected an effort by 31-year-old Jerome Dionte Spann to dismiss the grand jury indictment after he and his attorney alleged grand juror bias and inadmissible testimony.
Spann faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted in the allegedly premeditated murder of 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth.
"The defendant has failed to meet his burden of demonstrating that the alleged cumulative errors in the grand jury proceedings resulted in substantial prejudice to the defendant," Sullivan wrote in an 18-page order last week. "The state has presented sufficient admissible credible evidence to support the grand jury’s determination of probable cause for issuance of the indictment."
Spann remains in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 19.
According to the original criminal complaint, Hibbing police officers initially reported that McBeth and Stuckey were standing with several other individuals outside of the residence when two men exited a nearby sport-utility vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018.
One of the men, later identified as Spann, carried a handgun by the barrel as he approached the group and allegedly shot McBeth three times: in the left side of the chest, right shoulder and right forearm. Officers said Spann continued to shoot five more rounds, striking Stuckey and nearly hitting another man. Spann knew both of the men he shot as they also lived in the city.
An ambulance transported McBeth to Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, where he was pronounced dead, the complaint reads. Stuckey did not have life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Prosecutors initially charged Spann with intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault, before convening a grand jury, which by state law is the only panel that can hand distribute a first-degree murder charge.
Spann and his public defender, Elizabeth Polling, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment in September, saying grand jurors were not adequately screened for potential bias or given proper instructions to consider the case.
According to the filing, Polling said witnesses were repeatedly permitted to offer evidence that they allegedly learned from other sources, which she argues is inadmissible hearsay. Grand juries meet in secret to consider the evidence and witness testimony, yet a transcript is made available for the prosecution and defense to review.
Prosecutors countered in their filing, writing that testimony from a police officer, witness and agent for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did not offer hearsay statements to the grand jury.
Of the officer’s testimony, they said he spoke to the facts reported — that Spann and the victim, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth, had a conflict earlier in the night preceding the killing. The officer’s testimony, they continued, demonstrated motive and was not evidence based on a prior bad act.
Witness testimony was also questioned by the defense, and while prosecutors acknowledge the person did not have a first-hand account, they provided corroborating evidence in the investigation.
Testimony from a BCA agent helped summarize witness statements, the prosecution argued, that showed Spann had motive and opportunity as evidenced by the alleged known presence of a gun on the defendant and that shooting him was not an accident or mistake.
Prosecutors concluded that a grand jury indictment is not invalidated over inadmissible evidence, but rather if “enough admissible evidence was heard.”
"Defendant has failed to meet his burden to show that receipt of any allegedly inadmissible evidence 'so far influenced the grand jury that an indictment would not have been returned without it,'" Sullivan wrote in the order.. "Indeed, the challenged statements address tangential matters that likely had little, if any, impact on the grand jury's determination."
