HIBBING — Jerome Dionte Spann, 33, was found guilty Monday of two counts of murder (first- and second-degree) and another count of second-degree assault Monday by District Court Judge Rachel C. Sullivan, according to court documents.
Spann was on trial for allegedly fatally shooting one man, Jeryel McBeth, 34, and wounding another, Jamien Stuckey, in Hibbing on Christmas Day 2018.
He was charged with first-degree murder-premeditated, second-degree murder and the assault charge.
On all three counts, Sullivan wrote in her order filed Monday the prosecution has “proven, beyond a reasonable doubt,’’ that Spann was guilty. Spann waived a jury trial in March, which meant Sullivan would determine his fate through a bench trial, which was held last month.
The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life without parole sentence.
“The convictions in this matter have been a long time coming for the family of Jeryel McBeth. We are hopeful this will provide the family some peace as we move forward to sentencing,’’ Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich, who prosecuted the case, said in a press release from the County Attorney’s Office.
A sentencing date has not yet been set, but that is expected to be set next week, Fralich added.
---
According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 27, 2018, Spann, who was charged and has plead not guilty to murder in the 1st degree, murder in the 2nd degree, and assault in the 2nd degree,
was allegedly carrying a handgun on Christmas Day 2018 as he approached a group and allegedly shot McBeth three times in the chest, shoulder and forearm, the complaint states. Spann continued shooting four or five rounds, striking Stucky, 25, and nearly striking another man.
McBeth was standing outside a residence at 2408 Third Ave. E. with several others when Spann and another man exited a sport-utility vehicle nearby.
At about 7:37 p.m., a caller told a police dispatcher that one person, later identified as McBeth, had been hit in the chest and was lying on the ground, the complaint states. McBeth was taken by ambulance to Fairview Range Medical Center (FRMC), where he was pronounced dead. Stuckey’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at FRMC and released.
Spann was arrested Dec. 28 at a residence in St. Paul, where he has relatives.
In March, Spann and his attorney filed a jury trial waiver.
The Mesabi Tribune reported in March that in choosing a bench trial, Spann bypassed a jury of St. Louis County and Hibbing community members in lieu of the judge. It’s a calculated risk as the jury would have to be unanimous to reach a verdict, whereas Sullivan is essentially unanimous in her decision.
Sullivan’s order concludes by saying a substantive order containing the essential facts in the matter, as well as the court’s analysis to the same, will be issued no later than Sept. 27.
---
After the bench trial, which began on Aug. 23 and ended (the evidence portion) on Aug. 25, both the prosecution and defense were given dates in September by which they were to submit written closing arguments.
The prosecution did so by Sept. 1 but Spann’s attorney missed the Sept. 8 deadline, arguing that more time was needed through written correspondence on Sept. 9.
On Sept. 13, Sullivan announced in an order that the defense team had “failed” to submit its argument on the court-approved deadline.
“As a result, the court concludes that the record is closed/complete and now under advisement,” she wrote.
In a brief filed at 4:26 p.m. last Thursday, Spann’s defense argues that the prosecution’s evidence doesn’t prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that their client shot McBeth, calling into question portions of eye-witness accounts and testimony given during the trial by a number of individuals.
In a letter to Sullivan filed with the brief, defense attorney Ellizabeth Polling writes, “Mr. Spann respectfully requests that the court receive his closing argument on this matter, submitted for e-filing with this letter, and completed with time needed to comply with the Rules of Professional Responsibility and the 6th Amendment.”
