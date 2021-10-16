VIRGINIA — A Sixth District judge on Friday denied a motion for a temporary restraining order a group of Rock Ridge School District parents sought against a recently implemented COVID-19 mitigation plan, which requires masking inside school facilities.
The parent group, through their attorney, filed a complaint and request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) Oct. 4.
Nearly 300 plaintiffs signed onto the lawsuit, which asked the school district to revise the plan (to take out the mask mandate) or to create an alternative learning option (which is not currently available) for students that choose not to wear face coverings/masks so they will not “be deprived of their right to an education.’’
But in his conclusion, Judge Robert C. Friday said the plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of demonstrating an irreparable harm entitling them to the extraordinary relief a restraining order offers.
“Based on the precedents which guide this Court, the constitutional harms complained of by the plaintiffs are not real but imagined.’’
The Rock Ridge School District was pleased with the judge’s decision, according to a statement released by Superintendent Noel Schmidt.
“The district has received the order from the court upholding the district’s COVID-19 plan and its mask mandate,’’ the statement says. “The actions of the district have not been vindicated. The district is satisfied with the outcome, as the safety and protection of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to the district.
“In light of the court’s decision, the district will continue to keep its COVID-19 plan in place, and will continue to monitor case numbers when deciding on whether to make any changes to the plan.
“The district will now proceed with the case pursuant to the court’s order, and looks forward to having this matter concluded. Now is the time for the community to pull together to ensure that we are all doing our part to combat the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure that our students have the opportunity to continue their education in-person at school.’’
---
The Rock Ridge School Board voted 5-4 on Sept. 27 to implement the “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan 21-22’’ — which includes a mask mandate — as coronavirus cases have been rising in the area. There is only one exception to the mask mandate: “for student athletes actively competing in sports.’’
The complaint against the district says the plaintiffs recognize school districts must provide a safe and healthy environment, but the plan — specifically the mask mandate — does not further this goal.
The plaintiffs say the mask requirement submits students, staff and visitors to “unwanted and unwarranted preventative medical treatment.’’
By “not wearing a face covering or mask, children are subject to suspension from school, and if parents choose to not send their children to school, they may be subject to criminal charges,’’ the plaintiffs allege.
In Judge Friday’s order, he stated the issue is not the political question of whether masking should or should not be instituted by the district. That question was answered by Rock Ridge when the school board voted to adopt the COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.
“The issue for this court to decide is whether requiring individuals to wear masks while in a school building violates their rights such that they would be irreparably harmed if defendant was not enjoined (prohibited) from enforcing the masking requirement until a determination is made on the merits.’’
Regarding irreparable harm, Friday went on to say the court “has serious concerns whether there is a claim stated by plaintiffs upon which relief can be granted.’’ However, the court realized the amended complaint was filed in a limited amount of time and declined its authority to dismiss the amended complaint for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.
The judge’s order and memorandum also says the plaintiffs may seek to amend their amended complaint. A scheduling conference has been set for 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 1.
