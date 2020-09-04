VIRGINIA — A district judge on Wednesday denied a Mora man’s motion to dismiss a second-degree intentional murder charge in the 2019 killing of Frank Meyer.
J. Nicholas Cramer and his public defender Bhupesh Pattni argued in a July 21 briefing that prosecutors had only circumstantial evidence against the accused and didn’t amount to enough probable cause for the case to continue.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert C. Friday, wrote in an order denying the motion to dismiss that there’s “sufficient evidence, when viewed in a light most favorable to the state, to create a jury question as to whether the defendant caused the intentional death of Frank Meyer.”
Cramer, 53, and his wife, Michelle Cramer, 46, both face second-degree intentional murder charges after their arrest in mid-June.
Meyer was found dead in his Makinen garage on Oct. 8, 2019, after a welfare check. Court records indicate he had been "physically assaulted, bound and shot." Based on cell phone use, it was determined he had likely been killed on the evening of Oct. 2.
The Cramers had previously lived on Meyer’s property before being asked to leave following an allegedly loud altercation between the victim and the accused in the early morning of Sept. 30, prompting a neighbor to phone the police. A neighbor found the camper in the middle of the road and invited the Cramers to leave it on his property where it stayed as of Oct. 9, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities investigating the incident found .22-caliber cartridge cases and two bloody pipes that were consistent with Meyer’s injuries. According to the complaint, DNA on one pipe matched J. Nicholas Cramer with “99.9999999997% certainty.”
In the motion to dismiss, the defense notes that the Cramers lived on Meyer’s property, but argued it was circumstantial evidence.
“It would be expected that his DNA would be on items on the property,” Pattni writes. “Likewise, for people that enjoy shooting guns, it would be expected that bullet casings would be around the property.”
The defense also pointed to prior incidents that allegedly occurred at the Meyers residence and produced calls to law enforcement, including “several neighbor trouble calls” in May 2019.
Neighbors also reported heavy traffic at the home, about six to 10 cars on a daily basis staying for 10-15 minutes at a time.
“From the reports, it is revealed that Meyers lived a lifestyle that brought him into the circle of many people, that he had a feud with his neighbors and he was known as a lady’s man to a certain extent,” the defense attorney wrote. “There is additional alleged information that Mr. Meyers had numerous people that had issues with him and who made attempts to threaten or harm Meyers.”
In a statement to police, Michelle Cramer allegedly told police they had last seen Meyer on Oct. 2 and denied any knowledge of his killing, stating they left his residence to drive to Mora around 8 p.m. However, authorities said surveillance video showed the couple at an Eveleth gas station after 10 p.m. that night.
J. Nicholas Cramer also stated he last spoke to Meyer on the evening of Oct. 2, claiming they left some time before 10 p.m. He said he last saw Meyer walking from his house to the garage, according to the complaints.
A search of cell phone records allegedly showed J. Nicholas Cramer had called his wife five times between 7:05 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 2. The complaints state that Michelle Cramer told police she had lost her phone on Meyer's property and they were trying to locate it, but investigators said two of the calls were of a "significant duration" that were inconsistent with that account.
Investigators recovered a fired .22-caliber cartridge case and two .22-caliber rounds in the Cramer RV on Oct. 9, according to the charging documents. They further said they spoke with a man who claimed he sold J. Nicholas Cramer a Ruger SR .22 in the 2019 and took police to a testing location where they recovered six cartridges that were later matched to the ones found in the Cramers’ camper and Meyer’s garage.
J. Nicholas Cramer was taken into custody on June 12 in Anoka, Minn. Michelle Cramer fled on foot and was subsequently located 30 minutes later and arrested, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported.
In denying J. Nicholas Cramer’s motion to dismiss, the judge also set an omnibus hearing for Oct. 5. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
Michelle Cramer, now represented by metro-based private defense attorneys Travis Keil and Todd Kenyon, is scheduled to appear on Sept. 15 for an omnibus hearing. She is being held at the Douglas County Jail in Superior, Wis. Bail is set for $1 million on each.
