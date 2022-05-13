Judge denies motion for reconsideration in Chisholm murder

VIRGINIA — A Sixth District Judge has denied a request for reconsideration made on behalf of the defendant being accused of a 1986 murder of 38 year-old woman at her home in Chisholm.
Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday denied the request filed on behalf of Michael Carbo Jr. by his attorney John D. Schmid on May 8 to be denied, and to set a jury trial to commence on June 1, according to court records.
“There is no violation of Rule 9.01, by the State, and the Defendant is not entitled to the additional discovery under this rule,” Friday wrote. “There is nothing before the Court which leads it to find it necessary to reconsider its prior determination, and thus, Defendant’s motion must be denied,” the Judge concluded in a memo contained in court records.
In April, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Carbo Jr., 54, with two counts of first degree murder, according to court records.
The defendent, Carbo, is facing life in prison if he is convicted of murdering of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986.
Carbo renewed an early motion to dismiss saying the indictment failed to comply with Minnesota Statute 630.18 (2), and on two additional grounds that the court and county attorney failed to properly explore the potential bias of the Grand Jury panel and that the state impermissibly undermined the independence of the Grand Jury, according to court records.
Carbo Jr.’s attorney this week also filed a motion to request for a speedy trial.
St. Louis County Assistant Attorneys Christopher J. Florey and Jonathan D. Holets, requested the court deny the defendant's motion, stating it is without merit and unsupported by the record of what occurred during the proceedings.
The judge is considering a request by the defense to allow the state to admit Spreigel evidence “to show motive, intent, modus operandi, and absence of mistake/accident,” according to court documents.
“When viewed in concert, Defendant’s prior acts show a motive and intent to invade on the privacy of females; a voyeuristic proclivity of sexual motivation,” it states.
Prosecutors listed offenses, second degree burglary on or about Dec. 13, 1987, committed in Hibbing and first degree burglary committed on or about June 10, 1989 in Chisholm as examples of Carbo’s past offenses, in court documents filed on May 10.
The prosecution notes that regarding the two burglary charges Carbo either pleaded guilty or was found guilty.
“In 1988, although he entered with a female co-defendant and spent time in the kitchen, the female victim reported that her dresser drawers had been gone through and articles of clothing were missing,” it states in court documents. “In 1989 Defendant was caught leaving the bathroom of a young woman. In that case, the dresser drawers were gone through as well.”
Another prior act listed by the prosecution in court documents alleges that Carbo was involved with “peeping” on a female schoolmate who said she was a friend of his sister through a gap in the shade of the bathroom window of her childhood home sometime between 1983 and 1985, and years later apologized via social media.
According to a story in the Duluth News Tribune, that was met with a preliminary denial during the omnibus hearing but the judge said he would reconsider allowing it if the prosecution provided more definitive evidence.
The woman reported the incident to Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner in a phone interview sometime after Carbo’s arrest in 2020, and said her father had caught an individual peeping in the window, but they had escaped by slipping out of their jacket.
As of Wednesday Schmid hadn’t yet filed a formal response, and was given until May 20 to do so.
Carbo, 52, was arrested on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man responsible for the long unsolved crime, and was orginally charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
He now faces life in prison.
His trial is set to start this summer, with jury selection set to begin June 1 in Sixth District Court in Hibbing. A survey for potential jurors and a list of potential witnesses was entered into court documents on Thursday.
—
The investigation into the more than 35-year-old cold case led authorities to Carbo after law enforcement said they matched DNA from his trash to compare to samples from the decades old crime scene.
Daugherty was found dead in her residence on July 16, 1986. Court records say the mother of two had been sexually assaulted and died of manual strangulation.
Carbo remains in the St. Louis County Jail and bail remains at $1 million.
At the time of his arrest, Carbo’s case was the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
