CHISHOLM — A District Court judge Wednesday denied a motion by Michael Allan Carbo Jr. of Chisholm to suppress evidence against him in the 1986 murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm, court documents show.
The 53-year-old Carbo, who was arrested in July 2020 and charged with Daugherty’s murder, argued — through his attorney — that several pieces of evidence (including DNA) were acquired illegally.
The motion to suppress contended that evidence retrieved from a genetic investigation by Parabon Nanolabs in the state of Virginia, the evidence collected in a trash sweep, and the genetic information retrieved following the trash sweep should all be suppressed as evidence acquired through illegal searches and seizures.
Judge Robert C. Friday said in his conclusions of law, “It is the burden of the party seeking suppression to show his Fourth Amendment rights were violated, that he had a personal and legitimate expectation of privacy and that the search was illegal.’’
His conclusions went on to say:
Defendant fails to prove that Parabon performed a search resulting in a Fourth Amendment violation and therefore does not have standing. (The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government)
Defendant fails to prove the garbage collection and genetic analysis of the items collected from the garbage were illegal searches and seizures, therefore failing to trigger a Fourth Amendment violation.
---
The investigation of the 35-year-old cold case led authorities to Carbo after law enforcement said they matched DNA from his trash to compare to samples from the decades old crime scene.
Daugherty was found dead in her residence on July 16, 1986. Court records say the mother of two had been sexually assaulted and died of manual strangulation.
Carbo remains in the St. Louis County Jail on the second-degree murder charge. Bail remains at $1 million.
At the time of his arrest, Carbo’s case was the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
