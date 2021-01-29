HIBBING — As quickly as Parabon NanoLabs helped potentially break a three decades old cold case homicide on the Iron Range last year, the genetics company has been slow to provide its evidence to the court, prompting the defense to seek its exclusion from trial or release of the man accused.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr on Friday said he would consider a defense motion to exclude evidence or place Michael Allan Carbo Jr. — the man arrested in the 1986 murder case of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in July — on supervised release if Parabon and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension fail to provide discovery or a valid reason for their delay.
Starr gave Parabon until Feb. 10 to deliver evidence or affidavits. He also set a new hearing for Feb. 16. Meantime, Carbo remains in the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
Carbo’s defense attorney, John Douglas Schmid, filed a motion this past Wednesday, asking the court to sanction Parabon for not providing evidence in a timely manner to hold a contested omnibus hearing.
Friday was the third attempt to hold a hearing on the evidence, leaving the defense, prosecution and judge frustrated. “We’re feeling the same thing,” said Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Karl Sundquist, who is the lead prosecutor in the case.
Sundquist said he has been in weekly contact with the BCA, which is going through a timely process of digitizing evidence from the 1980s. Prosecutors made contact with Parabon yet it remained unclear what caused the delay. “We’ve made headway,” Sundquist said. “This isn’t a case where the state is trying to put things off.”
Sundquist added that an order from Starr “might help us push forward” on Parabon and indicated the BCA could provide the necessary evidence or affidavit.
Neither side disputed the need for quicker discovery. Schmid claimed Parabon was “giving the state the runaround.” His client, Carbo, was arrested and charged in July 2020 and is being held on $1 million bail, but the lack of discovery to review has stalled the case. “We’re not any closer to being able to have an omnibus than we were in September and October, which highlights the severity of the violation itself,” he said.
Starr was equally nonplussed with the delay and sought to hear from Parabon and the BCA.
“I haven’t heard anything that definitively explains that,” Starr said. “There might be good reasons. I need something more than the prosecutor telling me it's taking a long time. I want to hear from the BCA and Parabon.”
His motion to exclude evidence from Parabon, which includes “autosomal DNA testing done by the BCA after Parabon’s genetic genealogy investigation,” is the first step by the defense at targeting a crucial part of the case against Carbo.
Parabon, a company in the state of Virginia that analyzes public genealogy databases including enforcement programs to generate leads in cases, became active in the case last year when Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner pursued genetic genealogy to generate new leads. The BCA lab coordinated with the company to provide a DNA sample gathered from “seminal evidence” from the Daugherty sexual assault kit. In July, Parabon contacted law enforcement “to advise that as a result of their analysis a lineage belonging to the suspect had been identified,” the complaint reads. The company identified Carbo as being associated with the genetic lineage.
Schmid called excluding the evidence a “significant sanction” by the court, but added that intensive supervised release for Carbo — which would include GPS monitoring — would also suffice. “Either of those remedies would be appropriate under the circumstances,” he continued.
Starr previously denied a supervised release request in August citing the severity of the crime, but on Friday kept it on the table while prosecutors work on the BCA and Parabon.
“If there is not some kind of reasonable time that we can expect to get this discovery, I agree with Mr. Schmid that it is very hard to justify keeping Mr. Carbo in custody,” he said.
