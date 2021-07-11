Jubilee Festival

Members of the Hibbing Animal Shelter dress in costume and toss treats to the crowd watching Saturday afternoon's Hibbing Jubilee Parade. Additional coverage of Hibbing's Jubilee activities will be in Tuesday's paper.

 Mark Sauer

Members of the Hibbing Animal Shelter dress in costume and toss treats to the crowd watching Saturday afternoon's Hibbing Jubilee Parade. Additional coverage of Hibbing's Jubilee activities will be in Tuesday's paper.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments