Friends, co-workers pay tribute to Eveleth woman following tragic death

Joni Dahl is remembered for her involvement and volunteerism across the Iron Range. The 39-year-old died Aug. 12 when her vehicle was struck by a truck driven by a drunken driver.

 Photo submitted

EVELETH — Joni Dahl was a board member of Better In Our Backyard, a coalition of regional young professionals dedicated to promoting responsible industrial development.

When it comes down to it, working to make things better is what she truly did best, say those who knew her well.

