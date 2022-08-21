EVELETH — Joni Dahl was a board member of Better In Our Backyard, a coalition of regional young professionals dedicated to promoting responsible industrial development.
When it comes down to it, working to make things better is what she truly did best, say those who knew her well.
The 39-year-old was deeply involved in the Iron Range community and volunteerism.
In fact, Dahl’s go-getter attitude and commitment to making the world around her a better place, “makes me want to be a better man,” said Ryan Sistad, executive director of Better In Our Backyard (BIOBY).
He remains in shock regarding her “sudden and devastating” death on Aug. 12, he said.
News that Dahl, of rural Eveleth, had died after her vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck driven by a drunken driver along Highway 21 in Embarrass Township rippled across the Range, impacting friends and colleagues from the tourism to local racing communities.
“Joni was a cornerstone of Better In Our Backyard,” Sistad said. The group supports mining, manufacturing and pipeline projects, with a concentration on protecting the environment, and promotes careers in the Union Building Trades.
“A lot of what we do comes from Joni,” who joined the board of directors in 2018, he said. “She was very passionate about the Iron Range. Joni had a high level of energy. She was kind and intelligent.”
Sistad said when he sought “an honest opinion” on something, he called Dahl.
“She was passionate about Twin Metals,” he added. “She wanted to work for them someday. She understood what it meant for the region,” he said of the project focused on designing, constructing and operating an underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine, located about nine miles southeast of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt.
In a 2021 video on the BIOBY Facebook page, Dahl explained why she supported Twin Metals Minnesota.
“Personally, I want to work at Twin someday,” she said. “The idea of mining in an area with this much expertise for mining makes a lot of sense to me. We’re some of the best in the world at extracting minerals from the earth, and I think we have a long history of pride in natural resources in our area to be able to use it for hunting and fishing, camping, just general outdoormanship. We’re going to do it and make sure that we do it responsibly, and we can innovate the technology because we’re the heart of existing mining technology.”
Dahl says on the video that she has a cabin within a 10-minute drive of the proposed mine site, and notes that “if I were a janitor there for the last five years before I retire, I would be very excited about that. It’s an exciting project. … I wouldn’t want to support something that I wouldn’t want to be a part of.”
Dahl’s insight for responsible industrial development will influence BIOBY for years to come, Sistad said.
“She had another 40 years” of passion left, he said. “No doubt she would have built upon her successes even more. … I’m going to miss her a ton.”
—
Dahl, a Gilbert native and 2001 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, had left the Range for a dozen years to pursue a career, earning a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and a master's of science degree in integrated supply chain from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
She then returned and purchased her family home, becoming the materials manager for Iracore International Inc., based in Hibbing, which produces industrial wear products including lined pipe, rubber lined products and urethane wear parts for mining and other heavy industries. Throughout her career she held varying roles in the field of supply chain, and at Iracore she managed relationships with suppliers.
Dahl joined the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2018, and was appointed as the 2021 chairwoman of the board. She served as the chairwoman of its Government Affairs Committee and participated in numerous events and other committee functions.
She volunteered on several other boards, including the City of Gilbert Planning and Zoning Commission. She served with the Iron Range Racing Association, and her great love of racing led her to become its recording secretary last year.
In 2020, Dahl ran for a seat on the Gilbert City Council.
At the time, she told the Mesabi Tribune she sought election to the council to gain a better understanding of the city’s infrastructure challenges, to find ways to attract and retain businesses and residents, and to plan for Gilbert’s long-term future.
Dahl also spotlighted the need for supporting local emergency services, stating that: “Staffed, funded, trained, and equipped emergency service operations are best prepared when needed. They also are some of the best advocates for our communities. Youth to elderly interact with these services, and it is our duty to provide them the tools to best serve us and return to their families safely.”
Dahl was also a part-time bartender and server at The Sleeping Giant restaurant and bar at The Lodge at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, where she had worked for four years.
“Joni was a bright light here, a positive influence on everyone she worked with,” said Desiree Bergquist, co-owner and general manager of The Lodge at Giants Ridge. “She was so hardworking, dedicated and loyal. She was always willing to pitch in when we needed someone to fill a shift. Joni was a total tomboy, but a gorgeous one with a killer smile. She knew seemingly everything about sports and the local area, which made her a great conversationalist with guests.”
Bergquist called Dahl “a straight shooter — always willing to be honest with people, but at the same time she knew how to deliver constructive criticism with kindness. She assumed the best about people and was quick to point out people’s strengths and disregard their weaknesses.”
Dahl was equally passionate about her pastimes, which included “the racetrack, hockey, hunting, fishing, volunteering in the community and spending time with her boyfriend, Matt,” Bergquist said, adding that “I imagine fishing was the only time Joni sat still.”
The “Lodge family” had Dahl for only a few, short years, she said, “but everyone here is feeling blessed for the time we did have. She made an impact on us, and she will be forever remembered and missed.”
Shelly Hanson, president and CEO of the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce, fondly remembered a day last year when the staff had photos taken for the chamber’s website.
“We invited Joni so she could have a professional headshot as the chair of the board. She wore a pair of dress pants which ripped wide open during a picture. She grabbed a shirt from the car, wrapped it around herself and asked for pictures above the waist. We had some good laughs from the mishap. I believe she included the ripped pants story in her speech at the annual dinner” held earlier this year.
Hanson said Dahl’s “passion, drive and commitment to the community will be missed greatly by those of us who served beside her.”
There are many people who have ideas and suggestions on how things should be accomplished, Hanson said. “Joni had ideas and suggestions, but more importantly she had the ability to ask how it could happen and then rolled up her sleeves and got to work.”
Close friends say Dahl was a truly caring person.
“It was a pleasure knowing her,” said 25-year friend Shane Pikula. “Any time I ever needed a friend, she was always there for me, always asking me if things were good for me. I have lots of buddies, but she was definitely a true friend.”
Erin Powell, of Virginia, said Dahl gave great hugs, sent amusing Snapchats, and always supported Powell and her husband. “Joni was amazing. I miss her terribly.”
Dahl’s friends at the Hibbing Raceway plan to honor her during the raceway’s Labor Day Shootout weekend with the Joni Dahl Memorial Race.
Dahl began assisting at the race track in 2019 when she volunteered to help hang a large banner, Mark Trenberth told the Mesabi Tribune in a sports section story last week.
“I got to know her through my vintage racing page on Facebook. She would connect with me once in a while about vintage cars. In 2019, I asked for a hand hanging a banner at the race track and she came to help.”
Trenberth said Dahl gradually became more active at the raceway, recruiting sponsors, donating money and paying for a couple racer’s pit spots. “There were times when we were short a ticket taker and she would jump in the ticket booth. She was just a great asset and a versatile person who helped out at the race track.”
The banner that Dahl helped hang underscored the dangers of drunken driving, Trenberth noted.
According to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release, the driver of the pickup truck, Michael Kenneth Miller, 40, of Virginia, appeared to have crossed the centerline of Highway 21 on a curve the evening of the fatal crash, striking Dahl’s passenger car.
Alcohol was cited as a major factor in the collision, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s office. Dahl was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Miller was charged in St. Louis County Sixth Judicial District court with felony criminal vehicular homicide – operate vehicle with negligence – under influence of alcohol, according to the court complaint. Miller’s blood alcohol content was .247, which is more than three times Minnesota's legal alcohol-concentration driving limit of 0.08.
—
Dahl was a rising star — “an up and comer” — on the Range, Sistad said.
“For those who knew Joni, it's obvious that Joni would've accomplished wonders for the region given her passion for the Iron Range, intelligence, positive attitude, and her high level of integrity,” he said in a BIOBY social media statement. “Our prayers are with Joni's family.”
“She really cared about the Iron Range and the community and volunteering,” he told the newspaper. “That’s a rare trait. It’s unfair this happened. She was on her way up.”
The Range’s backyard is better for having had Dahl in it. But “the Iron Range lost a beautiful soul too soon,” Sistad said.
