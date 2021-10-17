While driving through Grand Rapids, one may notice several “now hiring” signs lining the roadside and storefronts, even with a cursory glance. It’s no secret that many businesses in the area have struggled to find workers.
Although it’s been nearly two years, the economic effects of the 2020 pandemic are still lingering. Some businesses have scaled back business hours. Others continue to operate with less staff. Some have shut their doors for good.
In Virginia, Amy Martinich, owner of La Cocina & Cantina, a longtime downtown establishment, made the “difficult decision to temporarily close” the restaurant and bar on June 20.
“Our staff was spread too thin and I did not want to continue on the path we were on,” she said.
Due to a shortage of employees, “I felt we were unable to continue to provide the quality of service and food we are all accustomed to and that our guests deserve.”
La Cocina & Cantina will reopen when staffing levels are higher, she said. “It is heading in that direction, so I am very hopeful we will be able to open in the near future.”
During the temporary break, the restaurant has been offering salsa, chips, queso dip and guacamole for take-out two times a month “to get you all through.”
Martinich said she is thankful for understanding customers. While they are anxious for the restaurant to reopen, “our community has been supportive beyond words.”
Martinich is asked several times a day, via La Cocina’s Facebook page, as well as by text and in person, when she will reopen. “Our guests are the best.”
The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, which represents the Quad Cities of Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, and Mountain Iron, as well as surrounding business communities on the Iron Range, has seen the workforce struggles.
“The value system of the collective workforce reset over the last 19 months, and employers are still readjusting to accommodate as many of these changes as is reasonable for their work environments,” Laurentian Chamber President and CEO Teresa Appelwick said. “Anecdotally, for our region, how this is affecting our businesses is unique to each company,” she said. “COVID is keeping our understaffed businesses in difficult situations since the loss of employees remains high due to positive (COVID-19) tests or employees experiencing symptoms. Childcare continues to be an issue for families choosing not to return to the workforce due to lack of availability.”
Many local businesses, she said, “are trying to operate at full capacity even though they may not have the employees to handle the workload.”
Some are struggling more than others, she said, offering this example: “One regional seasonal employer is having a difficult time staffing for their upcoming season, while another new employer hiring primarily for part-time work is finding enthusiastic candidates. They attribute the staffing success to the company’s highly competitive wages.”
Some employers are beginning to increase starting wages to attract new hires or to retain current employees, Appelwick said.
Itasca Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Tamara Lowney said that workforce development in Itasca County is a critical issue with many businesses struggling to stay fully-staffed.
Although Itasca County’s labor force has been historically lower than both state and national averages, it has taken a tremendous hit in recent years as the Baby Boomer generation gradually exits the labor force.
“A huge part of our population is seniors. They’re coming here to retire, which drives our numbers down,” Lowney said “That was happening whether the pandemic hit or not and it’s a challenge that we are going to continue to face.”
Since the pandemic began, many older members of the workforce have taken an early retirement. Other workers were laid off or lost their jobs as businesses closed. Others remain cautious about returning to work.
On the other side of the age demographic, many younger families have decided to homeschool and now rely on a single income stream. Students, who may have joined the workforce in high school or college, are opting not to apply for jobs. All these factors and more are making it difficult for employers to find the workforce they need.
In the past year, many employers have offered signing bonuses to attract workers, along with higher wages and greater benefits. Still, the problem persists.
Mark Rudolph, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed the fact that demographics play a part of the problem, as the workforce is limited in northern Minnesota. He also said that at the moment, the youngest workforce demographic is particular about the type of work they will accept.
“The jobs are there, so it’s a unique situation,” Rudolph said. “Five years ago, the workforce were looking for jobs and the jobs were all filled. Now, there’s jobs but there’s not the workforce.”
Both the Chamber and the IEDC have worked to find solutions to the workforce shortage.
“We have to start thinking long term and working with area high schools and higher education to do a better job of getting the workforce ready and trained for specific areas in our region,” Rudolph said. “We are working with education and making sure students have internships and they’re having a good understanding of what the jobs entail and what this region can offer them so that they can stay home. I think that’s going to be the key.”
Lowney said that students have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to jobs and future careers and the IEDC and other organizations have been working to educate students on the jobs that are available to them.
One of the challenges facing rural communities is that for many years, the four-year degree has been considered the standard achievement needed in order to find a suitable career.
Lowney said that because of the region we live in, which is focused on natural resources, there are a multitude of living-wage jobs that do not require a four-year degree.
“It really is changing the mindset of our society and parents and teachers and students to know that there are other jobs available besides ones that require a four-year degree,” she said. “There are a lot of challenges that we face in doing that, but we have to look at workforces that are well-rounded. It’s also about having the ability to be a flexible employer that creates a culture that employees want to be a part of.”
---
A Workforce Seminar will be hosted by the IEDC at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. The seminar will feature four topics, including recruitment times of low unemployment, details from local workforce experts, workforce visas, and inspiring the workforce. Attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/workforcesession2021.
Later that day, the Skilled Trade Job Fair will be held at Itasca Community College’s Mullins Hall from 5 - 8 p.m.
The job fair is open to any interested job seekers in Northeast Minnesota looking for opportunities in manufacturing and construction. A variety of employers will be looking for employees to fill jobs in the Grand Rapids and Duluth areas.
---
The Laurentian chamber has teamed up with Iron Range Tourism, the Hibbing and Chisholm chambers of commerce, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to offer a Flexible Employer Program (see sidebar) aimed at highlighting area businesses offering flexibility to employees, such as the ability to work from home.
“Certainly, service-based industries cannot accommodate work-from-home options,” Appelwick said. But the program is a way to attract employees looking for such options.
But it’s not just the pandemic, other factors are at play as well.
