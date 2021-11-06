CHISHOLM — A local eatery is redefining itself with the distinction between its bar and the adjacent dining room and outdoor patio.
Earlier this year a logo for the Iron Lady Dining Room was added to the windows facing Lake Street at Jim’s Sports Club.
Jim Brandt, owner and Kelly Harris, manager, said they kicked around ideas to
promote the dining area, and decided on the Iron Lady as it represents the heritage of the Iron Range.
“It’s an entity of Jim’s in a different space,” Harris said.
Harris said by distinguishing the dining room as a space for family dining and other events from the regular bar area, they are hoping people realize Jim’s is more than a sports bar.
Brandt said in recent months, Jim’s has experienced a demand for family gatherings, and is in the process of adding new concrete on the outside patio to accommodate additional seating.
“A lot of weddings,” Brandt said.
Since the logo was added for the Iron Lady Dining room, Harris said people have started to take notice, prompting them to approach her and ask, “You have a dining room?”
Jim’s offers a full menu every day and also caters for special events and parties.
This year marked the third year of existence of the patio outside and a remodeling of the dining room — now the Iron Lady Dining Room.
Brandt recalled a two-story building, once located to the west of Jim’s, was destroyed by a fire.
In 2017, about two years after the fire, Brandt purchased the lot from the city.
The newly remodeled dining room and outdoor patio were introduced during the 2017 Chisholm High School All Class Reunion.
Included in the outdoor space is parking for ATVs and snowmobiles.
The patio proved to be accommodating during the pandemic, when indoor dining wasn’t allowed.
“I definitely helped,” Brandt said.
Patrons appeared to appreciate the space, and even brought in portable fish houses, and wood for the outdoor fire pit last winter.
When things opened up again this year, Jim’s hosted live entertainment on a regular basis out on the patio. As the summer patio season draws to a close, Harris said Jim’s is planning on having the outdoor fire pit going again this year.
Along with Thanksgiving dining, a variety of private parties and community events are scheduled for The Iron Lady Dining Room, including being a participating venue for family Bingo, the Chamber Expo and the Downtown Christmas celebration.
