HIBBING—A jury trial has been set for Eric James Jarvis, 47, of Hibbing, who is charged with second-degree murder in last summer’s death of girlfriend Kari Jo Petrich, 43, according to Sixth District Court documents.

The trial is slated to begin Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m. in Hibbing. An in-person settlement conference has been scheduled for May 25.

