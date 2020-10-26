HIBBING — Unseasonably cold temperatures greeted Vice President Mike Pence on Monday as he made what could be the Trump campaign’s final in-person pitch to Minnesota just eight days away from the election.
Pence spoke for about an hour to the Iron Range crowd at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing, focusing on familiar themes like his support for mining and law enforcement, framing the Nov. 3 election as a choice “for your way of life” in the region.
“Who do you really think is going to bring this economy back in full?” the vice president asked. He was speaking, of course, about President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.
Hundreds of people gathered on the tarmac at the Range-based airport, many not wearing masks, while most dressed for the wintry-type day that brought with it a consistent breeze to drag temperatures down into the teens.
Pence wore a mask as he took the stage and waved to the audience, before removing it for his speech. He donned the mask again before returning to Air Force 2.
Masks and gloved hands muffled an otherwise jovial group. Some danced to stay active and warm. It wasn’t the snowstorm that Democratic Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her presidential bid during last February, but Pence praised his supporters for weathering the cold.
“I love those gloved claps. Give yourself a round of gloved claps, will you?” Pence said. “You are the toughest people I've seen in awhile. God bless you."
The light atmosphere coarsened to jeers when Pence mentioned Biden and the Obama administration’s role in rejecting a mineral lease renewal for Twin Metals Minnesota before they left office in 2016. And again when he mentioned California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic vice presidential candidate with Biden.
“It's pretty obvious to me, the Iron Range is Trump country,” Pence said, later adding that re-electing Trump would mean “four more years and more jobs for the Iron Range and Minnesota.”
Democrats don’t see eye-to-eye with the current vice president on mining and countered in a Sunday press conference that the Obama administration’s tariffs on illegally dumped steel pulled the industry and Range from a deep downturn.
That’s a stance the industry has taken, though mining leaders also say the Trump-era tariffs were a compliment to their predecessor in strengthening the steel industry locally.
But John Arobogast, a staff representative for the United Steelworkers District 11, said during the press conference that the difference in the candidates and parties goes beyond tariffs.
“Republicans like to walk around and make signs and say: 'We support mining.’ But, what they don't do is they don't support the miners—the men and women that work in the mines,” he said. "They support the companies. Their millionaire CEOs. But over and over, they've voted against things like collective bargaining, the Pro Act, things that will make life better for the men and women of the Iron Range.”
Pence’s campaign stop in Hibbing comes despite Democratic calls for him to cancel his travel schedule after multiple close aides, including his chief of staff, recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Senate Democrats wrote to Pence saying the trip was “not a risk worth taking,” according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press.
Pence has since tested negative for the coronavirus.
Their call to pause the campaign schedule Monday came after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after visiting Duluth late last month.
The Washington Post reported this weekend that in the days leading up to the president’s Sept. 30 rally at Duluth International Airport, local officials privately urged the campaign to follow state public health guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The campaign reportedly signed an agreement to follow the rules and limit attendance to 250 people.
But on the day of the rally, an estimated 2,500 people arrived on the Duluth tarmac and an email from the airport to campaign about the crowd size was disregarded. The Post also reported that emails show Duluth officials predicted the campaign would violate the crowd size guidelines, back shied away from enforcement to avoid backlash.
Monday’s crowd in Hibbing had seating for 250 people but an overflow, standing-room crowd mostly filled the designated tarmac space with very little social distancing, though it did not nearly match the outsized attendance rates for Trump just weeks earlier.
The reported crowd size was about 650 people.
When asked about Pence’s event, Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said during the state Department of Health press conference that waivers signed by rally goers cover them, but not the people they work and come into contact with who didn’t attend.
"So much of this is about the social compact,” Walz said.
The Biden campaign also took aim at the vice president’s visit Monday, pointing to Minnesota’s recent record rate of coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Minnesota health officials on Monday recorded 1,578 new cases (135,372 cumulative) of COVID-19 and four deaths (2,535 total). St. Louis County health officials warned of a recent surge on the Iron Range in recent weeks. It reported 59 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 3,015 cases and 69 deaths.
“When Vice President Pence visits Minnesota, he won’t be able to defend this administration’s failed record on COVID-19 because it is indefensible,” said Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for Biden. “Most tragic of all: if the President and Vice President had done their jobs — if they had listened to the scientists and been honest with the American people — it wouldn’t have been this bad.”
