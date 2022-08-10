VIRGINIA — The recent closure of the Mesabi Family YMCA in Mountain has had a ripple effect at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
A large group of hockey supporters attended Monday’s Virginia City Council meeting to address potential changes to the ITMEC fitness center and the dryland training room.
Speaking for the Wolverine Blue Line Club, Dan Rabideaux urged the City Council to shoot down a Committee of the Whole recommendation regarding the dryland room.
The recommendation was to relocate equipment from the dryland room to the open fitness room and move the figure skating harness to the dryland room in order to allow community use of all fitness components. The recommendation was ultimately tabled and sent back to the COW for further discussion.
The fitness center and dryland rooms were looked at by the Committee of the Whole last week after the YMCA’s agreement to operate the Fitness Center was terminated effective July 31, the date the Mesabi Family YMCA closed its doors.
Rabideaux told the council, the Blue Line Club agreed on May 18 to lease the dryland space for $450 a month for 36 months. The negotiations with the city had been ongoing since April, he added.
The equipment lease was for three years, he said, at which time the Blue Line Club could buy it for $1.
“We are stakeholders in this building,’’ Rabideaux said. “This is just not how this building should be working,’’ he said of the proposed changes.
Since the ITMEC opened in September, the dryland room has been used by athletes when there was no ice time, according to Mayor Larry Cuffe. “I think the dryland room was for the hockey program,’’ complete with targets for puck shooting, boards from the old hockey rink, free weights and a couple of fitness training machines for skaters and hockey.
Last week, however, there was a split vote to move those free weights into the regular fitness room so the general public could use the free weight system, said Cuffe, who contended there was no room for that in the fitness room. He said buying a small weight rack with the lease payments for the fitness room would solve the problem. “Everybody wins’’ that way.
Councilor Charlie Baribeau also felt the equipment should not be moved from the dryland room.
Councilor Steven Johnson was “frustrated’’ the Blue Line Club issue didn’t come to the council officially until now. He also felt the rooms should be shared. He contended the dryland room would be used infrequently during the day during the school year with the students in class.
Councilor Gary Friedlieb voted against the changes even though there is a new dynamic without the YMCA involved.
That shouldn’t impact the way it was set up, he added.
Councilor Maija Biondich felt “blindsided’’ by the whole discussion. She said the council has talked about those fitness rooms before and it was never brought to her attention.
“Yes, this is very frustrating,’’ Councilor Julianne Paulsen said.
Regarding the two fitness center rooms, Cuffe said those will now be staffed by city workers and advertising will soon start to attract members at $25 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.