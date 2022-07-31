Italian immigrant Belcastro’s family to gather in Eveleth

Jolane Belcastro Sundstrom, in front at left, attended a Belcastro family reunion in Italy some years back. Over the years they have had many reunions.

 Belcastro family photo

EVELETH – Jolane Belcastro Sundstrom of Duluth said of next weekend’s reunion of the Belcastro relatives, “There is something very special about knowing one’s family history, and place of origin.” And it’s even more special when the reunion is in Eveleth, for “Eveleth was the settling point for our families when they emigrated from southern Italy.”

More than 80 relatives from the Belcastro lineage are expected to gather August 5 in Duluth, then meet August 7 in Eveleth. Sundstrom said, “We hope to continue this reunion activity into the future. We are now the third and fourth generation of family reunion participants.” Five families, some distantly related, immigrated to Eveleth from San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy. The family names are Greco, Basile, Belcastro, Mancina, Merandi and Marasco.

