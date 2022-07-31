Italian immigrant Belcastro’s family to gather in Eveleth

EVELETH – Jolane Belcastro Sundstrom of Duluth said of next weekend’s reunion of the Belcastro relatives, “There is something very special about knowing one’s family history, and place of origin.” And it’s even more special when the reunion is in Eveleth, for “Eveleth was the settling point for our families when they emigrated from southern Italy.”
More than 80 relatives from the Belcastro lineage are expected to gather August 5 in Duluth, then meet August 7 in Eveleth. Sundstrom said, “We hope to continue this reunion activity into the future. We are now the third and fourth generation of family reunion participants.” Five families, some distantly related, immigrated to Eveleth from San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy. The family names are Greco, Basile, Belcastro, Mancina, Merandi and Marasco.
Sundstrom said in an email, “We have planned an Eveleth walking tour to visit the very homes our grandparents, and now great-grandparents, lived in when they first arrived in Eveleth. They thrived in that community, establishing an Italian church, participating in curling, the city band, city politics, business, the hospital, and community functions. Some of the cousins, as teenagers, helped prepare and deliver the stones used in the grotto, still located behind a home, where the Italian church once stood.
“Some of the immigrants’ homes are still standing. All are over 100 years old. Likewise, we will spend time in the Eveleth cemetery remembering these courageous immigrants, who sacrificed so much to be in America. Imagine, they left their parents and many siblings behind never to see them again.”
And it all began in the village of San Giovanni in Fiore, in the mountains of southern Italy from which the Belcastro ancestors came to the United States. The village is very old, dating back to the 9th or 10th century, and the ruins of Greek structures built many centuries ago can still be found there.
Because of employment challenges, Sundstrom said, many people left southern Italy at the turn of the century. “My great-grandfather Salvatore Belcastro was one of these men that left with his oldest son, my grandfather, Pietro Belcastro. They took a ship, the Cretic, with a boarding pass to sleep on deck for $15 from Naples in 1906. My grandfather would have been 9 years old. My great-grandfather, Salvatore Belcastro, enrolled his son, Pietro (Peter), into elementary school in Keewatin (Minnesota) for the year. The plan was to stay the year, then return to Italy. Back home were Salvatore’s wife and one younger son.
“When my grandfather, Pietro Belcastro came back from Italy with his father, Salvatore, in 1911, the plan was to stay and work for five years, giving the family better financial security for the future. Salvatore grew ill, however, perhaps rheumatism, and he had to return to Italy within a few years. Peter was left behind, as at that time in Europe World War I was starting, and Salvatore did not want Peter, who had already gone to the seminary, to become a soldier. Peter then lived with the Mancina family, Vittoria and Antonio, for a short time, before he decided to go to barber school in Chicago. By 1917, Peter joined the Army to return to Europe as both a truck driver and barber. He met his future wife, Maria Minard, at her father’s vineyard near Bordeaux. Peter and Marie married in France and went directly to Eveleth to stay with his cousin, Vittoria, Marie was about to give birth, and within the month, she delivered a baby boy, Sam Belcastro, at the Mancina home with Vittoria as the midwife. Eleven months later, my father was born in the Eveleth hospital.”
As was typical for immigrant families, they looked out for their family members of the ones they loved. The Mancinas, Merandis and Belcastros stayed close and were helpful to each other to create the extended community they had in San Giovanni in Fiore. By 1920, more cousins arrived.
Vittoria Mancina is noted as “helping the most families despite having five active boys to raise. She was the immigrant woman that could read Italian or Calabrese, the dialect language, fluently and always helped those families that needed letters from home translated. She also served as a ‘wet nurse’ to some of the women that could not nurse their babies,” Sundstrom said.
She said, “Routinely at Ellis Island, a bus would be waiting specifically for the Italian Immigrants to ship them down to West Virginia to work in the coal mines. It was a tempting offer. The recruiters promised the men a home, a church and work the very next day. All these men came to work, as the only steady work in southern Italy at that time was agricultural. The Southern Italians are best known for their masterful gardening skill, and as we noted during our childhoods, all our grandparents had beautiful, lush gardens.”
Another cousin, John Merandi, came to America and experienced a mining disaster in the Clarksburg area. The region of the mine where he was working collapsed, and dozens of men were trapped for days. Marie Marra, sister to Vittoria, vigilantly sat outside the mine waiting for her husband. The workers trying to get to the trapped men told her to “go home, there is nothing you can do to help. Marie stayed on with her rosary, and her wait was well worth it -- John Merandi was found alive and was able to live out his life to old age.”
Here are some of the accomplishments of the immigrants and their children:
Antonio and Vittoria Mancina raised five sons in Eveleth, James, Frank, Peter, John, and William. Frank Mancina would establish the Arrow shirt factory in Eveleth, which employed many women and some men when the employment at the iron mines was down.
Peter Mancina was an attorney in Sacramento, California, and William Mancina was the vice president of the computer programming company that calculated the first moon landing.
Another Belcastro relative, Louis Merandi, became an engineer for Howard Hughes aircraft. He is accredited with working on the Spruce Goose, a lightweight small craft famous during the World War II era.
As for Sundstrom’s grandfather, Peter Belcastro, “his goal was to establish a barber shop in Eveleth. He enjoyed his work very much and had many customers come in just to talk politics and the news of the day. I remember sitting on his leather couch and watching his customers come in to get their hair cut, and bits and pieces of the conversation. I must have been about 8 years old. It is a very nice memory.”
Sundstrom said about the reunions, “Every July 4th, several cousins would come to Eveleth that were the children and grandchildren of these immigrants. By 1992, William Mancina, the youngest son of Vittoria Marra Mancina, started the idea of having a set reunion every three years. We met at the Eveleth Veterans Memorial Park on Ely Lake in 1992 and 1995. Then in 1998, the reunion was scheduled in California, where many of the cousins now lived. Every three years we plan to meet either in Minnesota or California.”
