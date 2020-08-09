VIRGINIA — Thursday afternoon was sunny and warm. In the shade of the trees along Silver Lake, it was the perfect day for Virginia Market Square, the farmers market.
Virginia Market Square is in its fifth year of operation and members are celebrating their first season at the Kline-Cuppolleti Park Facility on 9th Ave. W. Their other new location is online, through the Open Food Network, where orders can be placed and picked up at the market.
“Everything at our farmers market is produced within a 50 mile radius,” said volunteer manager Marlise Riffel. “That means that every dollar spent stays within 50 miles.” Buying through traditional retailers, about 15 cents per dollar goes to the farmer with the rest going to marketing and distribution.
This week was National Farmers Market Week and the Mesabi Tribune stopped by to speak with volunteers, vendors and visitors about what is happening at the local market.
Riffel explained that the event traditionally falls on the first week of August. In pagan religions, this is the Feast of the Firstfruits, also known as Lughnasadh, when the first produce is traditionally harvested.
“A lot of great things are being harvested now such as summer squash, kale and carrots,” Riffel said, describing how many Minnesotans eat seasonally based on what is available at markets.
For some, the farmers market has turned into a multi-generational family affair. Althea Kure stopped by one of the new handwashing stations before beginning shopping.
“During this time of COVID, this is a place we can come to be around other people and family,” said Kure, a teacher in Virginia. “It is outdoors and a safer way to socialize.”
While she spoke, her son ran off to find his grandparents who had already set up lawn chairs by the bike path.
As craft shows have been canceled due to COVID, many of these local artists have set up booths at farmers markets. Several of these new vendors offered homemade soaps, face masks, toys and paintings at Virginia Market Square.
The farmers market also resembles a family affair for the artistic Shafto family. Sofi Shafto is a painter who has been selling her art this season along Silver Lake.
“Normally, I sell online or through gallery exhibits,” Shafto said, adding that she has enjoyed the few markets in which she has participated this season. On Thursday, she displayed paintings on tables and easels and many eyes were caught by the vivid colors and movement created by layers of paint.
The family recently moved to the area after living in China for the last decade. Shafto has enjoyed the socialization and community experience of the farmers market.
“Selling at the farmers market is a totally different experience,” Shafto said. “It is not as fancy but more interesting and relaxing.”
Shafto’s children, namely Darren,12, and Felicia, 6, have also gotten into the marketing spirit, too. Last week, Darren sold a painting of the Northern Lights to Shari Brazil who again stopped by this week to see their new canvases.
“I liked it, so I bought it,” said Brazil who took a moment to tear herself away from the paintings displayed Thursday. “It has the most vibrant colors. It is up on my wall already!” Brazil explained that finding interesting things like that is one reason she comes to the farmers market.
When asked if he enjoys painting, Darren said, “A bit,” but then admitted he enjoys playing the piano more.
His father, Clinton Shafto, can also be found at the market where he is able to volunteer through his job at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. On Thursday he manned a handwashing station and Felicia ran back and forth between him and Sofi.
“I really like to support local growers,” Clinton Shafto said. A dog-eared copy of the 2020 Farmers Almanac, sat for a slow moment. “With COVID, this is a good venue to socialize with people, get what you need and have the great opportunity to learn traditions forgotten on the Iron Range.”
Clinton Shafto has done his research and explained that historically, the Iron Range grew enough food to support communities all the way to Duluth.
Scott Kudrle of Kudrle Farms agreed that farmers markets are a way to preserve traditions.
“Less people are doing these older ways and those that do are mostly old,” he said pointing toward jars of homemade jellies and pickles, value added produce. “We are trying to preserve homesteading traditions.”
Kudrle added that farm fresh produce is healthier. “There are more vitamins and minerals in the produce when it is fresh than after it has been sitting around in a store.”
According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a national non-profit, on average, produce from farmers markets travels about 50 miles and were harvested half a day ago. Through traditional retailers, produce travels on average 1,500 miles and were harvested 13 days ago.
Everyone had a good reason to be at the market Thursday from Calli Carlson of Hometown Homestead who enjoys creating and selling mini crochet toys to Elaine Prittinen who said her husband expects her to bring bread home from Karl’s Bread each week.
“We love the farmers market,” Prittinen said, adding that they enjoy the new location. “My husband wants that bread every Thursday.”
Not only does Virginia Market Square create community, it also stimulates the local economy.
“Farmers markets are essential to local food economies as they allow farmers to sell directly to consumers,” said Kelsey Gantzer, manager of the Rutabaga Project, a joint initiative between Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) and Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability (IRPS). “Farmers markets are a great way for community members to learn what vegetables can be grown in our area.” Gantzer listed rutabagas, zucchini, beans, kale and rhubarb as items that grow well in the region.
“There are wild things that are delicious that grow here really well, too,” Gantzer said. She added various berries, apples and plums to this list. “It can be difficult to find delicious local food in our stores as so much of it is shipped in.” A great solution to this problem is to shop at farmers markets.
There are various farmers markets throughout the region including those in Aitkin, Glen, Grand Rapids, Floodwood, Hibbing, Virginia, Aurora, Deer River, Crosby, Cook and Tower. Most of these markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), SNAP’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) debit card, provide matching market bucks for SNAP and have the Power of Produce (PoP) program where youth are given several dollars to purchase their own produce.
The Grand Rapids Farmers Market is held every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 11 Golf Course Rd.
The Hibbing Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 1309 E 40th St, across from McDonalds.
Virginia Market Square is held every Thursday from 2:30-6 p.m. at 111 S. 9th Ave W. on Silver Lake.
ME3C Farmers Market is in Aurora at the Mesabi East Environmental Education Center (ME3C) located at 612 W. 3rd Ave N. This market is held 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 9 & 23, Sept. 12 &20.
The Cook Area Farmers Market is held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, at the city park on River St., for distributing online orders. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.
The Tower Farmers Market is held Fridays from 4-6 p.m. at the train depot on Hwy 169, south of town. A full list of area farmers markets and the programs they accept can be found at www.ArrowheadGrown.org. More information on Virginia Market Square can be found on their Facebook page or at www.VirginiaMarketSquare.com.
