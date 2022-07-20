It’s Groundhog Day, again, when it comes to Mesabi Metallics

NASHWAUK — Calvin Saari says Mesabi Metallics failure to pay delinquent property taxes in full since 2020 has put Nashwauk’s financial health “in jeopardy.”
Saari, the city’s mayor, and members of the city council, let the controversial mining company and its President and Chief Operating Officer Larry Sutherland, know that via a letter signed by himself and the city council, dated July 12.
And at 10 a.m. this morning Saari is set to hold a news conference to further elaborate on the bind Mesabi Metallics failure to pay more than a million in back taxes has put the city in.
“In the past four years, we have used all our ‘rainy day’ funds and almost all unencumbered revenues to balance our annual budget in order to continue with the services our residents have come to expect, so now that is gone and without that tax revenue, you can clearly see the challenges the city council faces in 2023,” Saari told the Mesabi Tribune on Monday via email.
“Our financial consultants have strongly advised that we not proceed with any projects, no street projects, no utility projects, no major repairs, no major purchases, no infrastructure projects -nothing, until the tax liability of our largest taxpayer is satisfied,” he said, echoing a line of the two-page letter that landed on Sutherland’s desk.
According to Saari, the current amount of delinquent property taxes due to the City of Nashwauk is $1,029,362.41. The city's 2022 expenditure budget is $1,739,755.
“That represents almost 60% of our current budget,” Saari said.
The total amount of delinquent property tax owed by Mesabi Metallics is $1,219,998.93.
According to Saari — who says he and others from the city and Itasca County have been in regular contact with Mesabi Metallics leadership during the past four years — Sutherland contacted him on Monday “to say that a $500,000 payment was being made to the Itasca County Auditor's Office by,” Tuesday.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Saari informed the Mesabi Tribune a $500,000 check was indeed deposited with the Itasca County auditor.
“My response was grateful for the partial payment, but that there is a lot more that is due and our residents are sick and tired after years of unfulfilled promises of payment. We'll see tomorrow if that payment is received. He knows we will not be satisfied until all tax liabilities are paid and they remain current on these obligations,” Saari said.
When reached by phone on Tuesday, Sutherland said, “No, I won’t comment on that… we’re not going to comment on that right now,” when asked about the letter and the outstanding taxes.
“Obviously, our city council wants to show our frustration with the years of unfilled promises of a bright future for our Community. The only thing we can do is publicly express our frustration and urge this corporation to do the right thing by honoring their obligations, and find a path to finally bring this project to completion which will again bring financial stability to our city and the Iron Range,” Saari said.
—
This is just the latest in a long line of negative news related to the project, which dates to 2003, and once held promise to be the biggest industrial development in the state. Mesabi Metallics proposed building a $2.5 billion iron ore facility at the site and there have been plans to produce 7 million tons of iron ore pellets at the site.
The company says it has already invested $1.5 billion but the project remains unfinished.
Over the years there have been many setbacks and little positive progress, including a $1.1 billion bankruptcy filing, followed by ownership changes, a failure to restart meaningful construction, and numerous missed deadlines.
In May 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources terminated the state minerals leases on 2,664.45 acres of state land at the site held by Mesabi Metallics after the company failed to show proof of $200 million in financing or to have the pellet plant built.
Mesabi Metallics sued but in January of this year a Ramsey County District Court Judge ruled in favor of the DNR. As a result, Mesabi Metallics owes the Minnesota DNR $17,516,940 for unpaid royalties, according to the judge’s decision.
In March, Mesabi Metallics filed an appeal and a court decision is expected this fall.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp., have both expressed interest in acquiring the mineral leases, and Rep. Julie Sandstede, (DFL) District 06A, for one, feels the state should be preparing for what comes next after years of dealing with the same issues with Mesabi Metallics.
“I’m not surprised by the public call out. We have been fighting this battle for far too long, far too long. And in spite of legislators' attempts to urge the governor or push the executive council or the DNR on different things, the process is just moving too slow. It’s moving too slow,” Sandstede said by phone Tuesday. “And I think now that this letter is trying to raise public awareness of what this company is doing and unfortunately this is the same behavior that we have seen from them throughout the time they’ve been involved with the project. I’m not surprised they’re delinquent. You know, this has already been an issue so many times and here we are again.”
She said it’s like “Groundhog Day,” again.
“The time for the litigation is going to come to an end and the state, I believe, can still be preparing for what comes after the litigation. The state came out on top in the first round and it’s been appealed. I don’t see the litigation going differently given the facts, but I still think we should have a plan in place and be able to be talking about what happens next and I don’t think it’s Mesabi Metallics,” Sandstede said.
In her mind, at this time, it’s Cleveland Cliffs.
“In my opinion, still, the right partner is Cliffs. Especially with the timeline for mine closing with HibbingTac. Everyday is one day closer and unless they have a source it’s going to be tough. My priority is the jobs. It’s the workers,” she said. “I know the company follows through on what they say. (Cliffs CEO) Lourenco Goncalves is a man of his word. What he says he will do, he will do.”
District 5B Rep. Spencer Igo told the Mesabi Tribune Monday by email that he stands with the Mayor of Nashwauk, its citizens, and the tax payers of Itasca County in this call for the immediate payment of the taxes owed.
“We here on the Iron Range have a rich history of value-added mining not only in what it does to provide the raw materials that drive our modern economy but also in jobs and tax base that build and provide amazing communities for people to raise families and prosper,” Igo said. “If Mesabi Metallics wishes to continue on building their mine, which sits on some of the best ore on the Range, they need to become a partner of our communities so that we can all thrive together. I will continue to be in contact with the Mayor and his council on ways that I can assist the city of Nashwauk as well as Itasca County.”
—
The letter sent by Nashwauk officials to Sutherland states that in January of this year the city of Nashwauk sent an initial letter illustrating the company’s delinquent property tax liability of nearly $1.4 million for tax years 2020 and 2021 and that after receiving the letter, Mesabi Metallics leadership said the tax would be paid by Feb. 4 and a payment plan would be implemented.
According to the letter, no payment was made on that date and when Saari reached out to ask why, he was told a partial payment was being delivered. On Feb. 10, according to the letter, a check in the amount of $443,365 was delivered to Itasca County and no further payments have been made and no plan was put in place.
Saari said Monday that the the City is limited on formal actions they can take in the case of non-payment of taxes and that because of late fees added to past due taxes with a tax liability the size of Mesabi Metallics, even if the payment of $500,000 promised Monday is made, Nashwauk will only see about $100,000.
“The only legal action that we can wait for is forfeiture on the property which takes years and those years are apparently extended if they even make partial payments on taxes,” Saari said, thus the reason for the letter and the news conference.
“Our primary intent is to show them in simple terms and figures, the negative impact their decisions have on the well-being of our community. Secondly, the status of this project is by far, the most frequently asked question from members of our community, and by releasing this information to the media, we hope to apprise our community members of the current status of this project,” he said.
“This project depends on securing mining leases from the State of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the ultimate decision of leases rests with the Minnesota State Executive Council made up of the Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, the Auditor and the Attorney General,” Saari said. “That is beyond our purview as a city government, but our message is that you can't expect to have the endorsement of the state unless you satisfy all your tax liabilities.”
Saari added that in the first few years that Mesabi Metallics became owners of the property, they made an effort to pay their obligations, “although most payments were again late.”
Public Utilities continue to be paid.
“They always seem to be searching for financial support just to keep the basic core in place, let alone having the assets to commence construction and complete this project,” Saari said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.