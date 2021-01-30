MOUNTAIN IRON — Eighteen years as mayor. Attendance at 430 of 432 regular council meetings.
It’s not such a bad record, former Mayor Gary Skalko said with a smile on a recent day, about a month after serving at his last Mountain Iron City Council meeting, Dec. 21.
With that final meeting came a poem written by a councilor and many reflections from the longtime mayor, who leaves a legacy of commitment to economic development and who was known for speaking his mind — and a few other things, too. Like taking a few moments at the beginning of council meetings to pay tribute to Mountain Iron residents who recently passed and offering condolences to their families.
Oh, and running a comb through his hair before launching those meetings.
Skalko, 72, who chose not to run during this past November’s election after being elected nine times as mayor, said he wanted to “go out on my own terms.”
Simply, “the tank was getting empty,” he said. Not to mention, he was outspoken on his negative opinion of former President Donald Trump, which could have impacted his success had he chosen to run again, he said.
However, “I have to look in the mirror,” Skalko explained, noting that “it’s easier to lose a vote than to gain a vote.”
Serving as a longtime mayor was “not all roses,” Skalko said. But, “it’s been a good run.”
When the Mountain Iron resident, born and raised, was first elected to the helm of his hometown’s city council in 2003, President George W. Bush was in his first term of office, and Skalko’s oldest grandson, soon to turn 22, was 3 years old. “My hair was dark brown, and I had a lot more of it.”
His predecessor, three-term former Mountain Iron Mayor Mitchell Brunfelt, who had chosen at the time not to run again, was a “progressive mayor,” Skalko said.
“Mountain Iron was in a really good place. Mitch he left us in a very good place” — paving the way for development projects down the road, including Mountain Iron’s Unity 1 and 2 housing developments.
A 1966 Mountain Iron High School graduate, Skalko said he is proud of the council’s many accomplishments during his 18 years as mayor.
Mountain Iron developed three new housing developments — Unity 2, South Forest Grove, and Woodland Estates, which have not only attracted new residents and families to the city, but have also added an annual accessed tax base of nearly $11 million.
There have been a number of retail, commercial and industrial expansions, including the seven businesses at the Rock Ridge development, which have created nearly 200 jobs in the region, with an annual accessed tax base of $29 million.
In 2007, 70 percent of all property taxes for the city were paid by residents, Skalko said. Now, it’s just the opposite, with 70 percent of all property taxes paid by businesses.
That economic growth has allowed the city to maintain a 0 percent tax levy for 14 of Skalko’s 18 years, he said.
Additionally, the city was a pioneer in renewable energy.
In 2012, Mountain Iron became a GreenStep City, second only to Edina, Minn. The distinction recognizes cities that step up to the plate to make ongoing environmental improvements.
Mountain Iron also became home in 2018 to the state’s only solar panel production facility in the state, and the city is currently working with the City of Virginia to establish a solar farm to serve as an electrical source for both municipalities.
Skalko makes it clear, however, that all such achievements have only been possible because of a strong group effort. “I’m proud of what we’ve done as a team. It has to be done as a team.”
During his last council meeting, Skalko thanked the dedicated volunteer advisory board and commission members, the city administrator, city office staff and employees and many others for their work to keep the city running smoothly.
The former mayor said he is thankful to have served with “progressive,” forward-thinking councilors, who were not afraid “to think outside of the box,” and who recognize that “if you don’t move forward, you’re going to die. … We knew we were little, but knew that we could still grow and flourish.”
Yet, even the Rock Ridge development, which turned into a tremendous success for the city, was met with some resistance, passing only on a 3-2 vote in 2005, he said.
Skalko, an elementary education graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, who earned a master of science degree in educational psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1977, taught school for 34 years, first in Litchfield, Minn., and for his last 24 years in the Virginia Public Schools, where he was also a high school guidance counselor.
His public service stretch totaling 23 years began in 1982, when he was elected to the last Mountain Iron School Board. Skalko served on that board through 1985, when he was elected into a two-year term on the first Mountain Iron-Buhl School Board after the school merger.
During his time as mayor, the city also addressed national issues on a local level.
In 2012, a few years before same-sex marriage was legalized in all 50 states, the Mountain Iron City Council was one of 11 Minnesota cities — and the only one in Greater Minnesota, Skalko said — to pass a resolution in support of same sex marriages.
More recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, Skalko frequently gave a public shout-out during council meetings to health care and other essential workers.
He and his wife Claudia, 71, both tested positive for COVID-19 late last year. In fact, Skalko was forced to miss his second-to-last city council meeting because of the virus. It was only his second missed council meeting of his mayoral career.
“For myself, it was serious,” he said of the virus. “It was no fun.” Skalko said he lost his sense of taste and experienced extreme fatigue and congestion.
Skalko concluded his final council meeting with more words of gratitude, but not before Councilor Joe Prebeg surprised him with the reading of a poem he wrote, titled, “The Last Meeting,” reminiscent of “’Twas The Night Before Christmas.”
“The councilors were ‘sitted’ in their social distance ‘chair,’” it begins, “waiting for Mayor Skalko to finish combing his hair.”
“What’s left of it,” piped up the mayor as Prebeg launched into the poem.
Prebeg continued: “Tonight is the last night Mayor Skalko will meet;
and I must admit its somewhat bittersweet. Gary has led our great city for 18 years; for that he deserves all our cheers. Early on Gary and I followed the same script; no differences would ever ruin our longstanding friendship. It was never about right or wrong; Mayor Skalko just wanted us to all get along. …
“I want you to know, Mayor Skalko, our city is better because of you. But mayor Skalko, there is one more thing I want to do.”
Choked up, Prebeg concluded the poem: “For 18 years of dedicated service to our city, I stand and applaud you.”
The longtime mayor subsequently received a standing ovation from the council.
“Am I gonna miss it? Sure,” said Skalko, who plans to spend time with family, including sons Derek and Justin and the Skalkos’ five grandchildren, as much as possible.
“I’m honored and privileged to have served the people of Mountain Iron. I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” he said at the late-December meeting.
And he wished the new mayor, Peggy Anderson, well. “Let’s keep Mountain Iron moving forward,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.