Out with the old. In with the new.
Nashwauk-Keewatin (N-K) voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $47.7 million construction referendum to replace the school district's two 101-year-old buildings with a new PreK-12 school and community wellness center.
The vote means N-K will go from having the oldest schools on the Iron Range to the newest.
“This is probably one of the biggest things to happen in the community for 100 years since the (original) schools were built,” Lisa Peratalo, N-K school board chair said. “It's a great day to be a Spartan.”
District residents by a vote of 839 to 237 approved construction of a new $42 million PreK-12 school.
In a separate question, voters by a 697 to 362 margin also approved construction of a $5.7 million community wellness center to be attached to the new school.
Teachers, staff, administrators, voters, and students anxiously awaited the vote totals released early Wednesday morning.
“One parent told me that their child wouldn't go to bed until they knew the results,” Peratalo said. “I'm actually overwhelmed at the support. It just shows you how much residents care about education.”
Luke Adam, an N-K junior high math teacher, said the atmosphere in the school Wednesday morning was electric.
“It's kind of like we won the Super Bowl last night,” Adam said. “There's lots of Spartan gear being worn and lots of excitement. I think community expectations were blown out of the water. People stepped up and made it happen.”
About 43 percent of voters in the district cast ballots, according to Craig Menozzi, administrator on special assignment for the project, said.
“People are just ecstatic,” Menozzi said. “We're so thankful to the community for their support. They stepped up for the enrichment of kids.”
Of the total vote, about 78 percent supported construction of the new school, according to Peratalo.
“A couple of people I ran into said, 'It's the first time I've ever voted',” Peratalo said. “I'm actually overwhelmed at the support. It's kind of overwhelming all the people that came together on this. This is amazing.”
An architect for the project will be hired this spring, Menozzi said.
Over the next year, design of the school and wellness center, construction bids, and a general contractor, will be finalized, he said.
Input from teachers and staff will help design the new school, Menozzi said.
The school will feature separate wings for elementary and high school students, he said.
Public input will help shape the wellness center, Menozzi said.
Groundbreaking on a 42-acre site east of Nashwauk donated by United States Steel Corp. is planned for 2023.
“We're shooting for the fall of 2024 for completion, but that's an aggressive timeline,” Menozzi said.
No decision has been made about what will happen with the district's two existing buildings, Peratalo said.
School officials in the future will meet with city and township leaders to discuss the buildings, she said.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and Itasca County, are also supporting the new construction.
With passage of the referendum and formation of a joint powers agreement with one or more neighboring school districts, an $18 million Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grant will help fund the project. Itasca County is contributing $1 million.
“This will be huge, Peratalo said. “I think it's going to draw some young families into our community.”
District officials also thanked Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm and Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing for their support.
“The Nashwauk-Keewatin people have made their decision to build a new school,” Tomassoni said Wednesday. “Schools are the heart of the community. This school will be modern, up-to-date, and will have the best technology for a great learning experience. Both teachers and children will benefit. My compliments to the people of the N-K school district. I'm happy the IRRRB could help. I look forward to the groundbreaking and eventual ribbon cutting.”
“I'm very pleased to see that voters in the N-K school district approved construction of these new facilities,” Sandstede said. “The current school buildings in this district are among the most deplorable in the state. Our staff and students should expect “healthy buildings,” in which to work and learn. These new facilities will provide learning spaces that support a 21st Century education and encourage physical wellness for both students and community.”
Meanwhile, energy is high within the school, Adam said.
“There's a lot of blue and orange hearts and emojis on cell phones,” Adam said. “It's kind of kick-started our Spartan pride and our hometown pride.”
