NewRange Copper Nickel.
The name is designed to reflect the hope of a new future for the Iron Range in the development of critical minerals.
PolyMet Mining, about 18 years in the making, on Wednesday announced a joint venture agreement with minerals giant Teck American, Inc., under which the two company's copper-nickel projects on the eastern Mesabi Iron Range will become one.
The joint venture will be called NewRange Copper Nickel, LLC.
The name is a reflection of the location of the resource, the region's rich mining heritage, the new, modern methods of responsible mining which the company is committed to, and the new diverse metal production it will bring to the Iron Range economy, according to the company.
“It's a good day for mining and for Minnesotans,” Bruce Richardson, PolyMet spokesperson said. “It does shine a light on northeastern Minnesota as a key player in critical minerals development.”
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
It combines two of the largest bodies of critical minerals resources in northeastern Minnesota under single management.
Together, PolyMet's NorthMet project and Teck's Mesaba project hold about half of the critical mineral reserves of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals within the eight billion ton Duluth Complex, Richardson said.
“The Duluth complex is a significant resource in volume in terms of copper, nickel, cobalt and palladium,” Richardson said. “These are the minerals that are important in the development of clean energy. Clean energy relies on these particular minerals.”
It's a mammoth deal that aims to push the yet undeveloped PolyMet project closer to construction and advance Teck's vast mineral holdings north of the PolyMet project.
The agreement gives both projects a boost, according to officials.
Teck American Inc., based in Spokane, Wash., brings significant resources and expertise while PolyMet brings its experience in permitting, Richardson said.
“It's technical and operating experience and all of those things,” Richardson said of Teck. “PolyMet brings to the table our depth with the permitting process.”
Teck Resources Limited, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is Teck American's parent company.
Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director, said the joint venture is an example of why northeastern Minnesota is attractive for global mining investment.
“As the world moves toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, nonferrous minerals are critical,” Ongaro said. “MiningMinnesota is very pleased with the news that PolyMet and Teck Resources are embarking on a joint venture to develop NorthMet and further study the Mesaba deposits within the world-renowned Duluth Complex. This collaboration is exactly what Minnesota needs.”
PolyMet and Teck will be equal partners in NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, according to a PolyMet news release.
Glencore, a Switzerland-based global natural resource company, will retain its majority interest in PolyMet and provide PolyMet with up to $105 million to fund the joint program, according to the release.
“This extraordinary venture links the expertise, experience and financial resources of PolyMet, Teck and Glencore to develop the NorthMet mine when the remaining permit proceedings are complete, and study the mine development options for Mesaba,” Jon Cherry, PolyMet chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “With both projects representing approximately half of the known resources of Minnesota's Duluth Complex under NewRange Copper Nickel, Minnesota emerges as a global leader and major force in developing strategic minerals to feed the North American supply chain for clean energy technologies, electric mobility and modern societal use. The total assets of the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits make this one of the largest clean-energy mineral resources in the U.S. and globally.”
“The NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture brings together two large, well-defined mineral resources in the established Iron Range mining area of Minnesota,” Don Lindsay, Teck Resources Limited president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “This agreement will help unlock a new domestic supply of critical metals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining.”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber called the announcement good news for the Iron Range.
“Today’s announcement of additional investment in mining in northern Minnesota is great news for Iron Range communities,” Stauber said in a statement. “Our district is blessed with vast mineral wealth unmatched anywhere else in the world. The Duluth Complex contains 95% of America’s nickel, 88% of our cobalt, and more than one-third of our copper, crucial to national security and alternative energy goals. And in Minnesota, we can mine these minerals safer and cleaner than anywhere else, under our strict environmental and labor standards. I will put our workforce up against any other in the world, as northeastern Minnesotans will develop the resources needed for America's national security, electric vehicles, and for use in our modern world. Ventures such as NewRange Copper Nickel help support our mining way of life up north and will help the United States achieve mineral dominance and independence.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora worked at the former LTV Steel Mining Co. facility in Hoyt Lakes, which would be refurbished for the PolyMet project.
The agreement, Lislegard said, is a significant step in moving development of northeastern Minnesota's critical minerals resources ahead.
“This merger is a major development toward the Duluth Complex finally becoming a reality,” Lislegard said. “With the PolyMet and Teck deposits being located next to each other, this partnership strengthens the viability of the project and its ongoing development. PolyMet has the permits to move forward, and after they successfully defeat the remaining legal challenges – an outcome I fully expect based on past results in the courtroom – we'll be able to have workers on the ground soon. This partnership represents another significant investment in jobs on the East Range. It's what we've been waiting for and is an economic boost the people of northern Minnesota deserve.”
Of 20 permits for the PolyMet project, three remain on hold pending further decisions and legal processes, Richardson said.
Teck has for years maintained a presence and staff in Babbitt.
The Mesaba project is larger and of higher grade than PolyMet's NorthMet project and is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-nickel precious metals deposits.
“We've been longtime neighbors,” Richardson said. “There's been discussions for a long time.”
The joint venture is expected to more than double the resources attributable to PolyMet shareholders, Cherry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.