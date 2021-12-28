EVELETH – Built for about $50,000 in 1921, the Eveleth Hippodrome is about to have the 100th anniversary of the first hockey game ever played there on Saturday.
The “Hipp,’’ as it’s often called, has been home to an extensive list of hockey legends, including John Mayasich, John Mariucci, Frank “Mr. Zero” Brimsek, Mike Karakas, Sam LoPresti, and more.
“There’s just so much tradition here and a lot of players did move onto the NHL,’’ said Park and Recreation crew leader Scott Collins, who has worked at the Hipp for about 16 years. Many of the Eveleth hockey stars went on to play for Division I colleges.
The Hippodrome lobby is now lined with photos of a long list of players, while historic trophies fill the trophy cases. That includes Eveleth High School’s trophy for winning the first-ever State Hockey Tournament in 1945, the first of many won by Eveleth teams.
—
While it was the place to be for hockey, the Hippodrome was the center of the community as it hosted all sorts of events. That included professional wrestling (once with boxing champion Joe Louis as a referee), rodeos, concerts, the District 27 high school basketball championships, roller derby, curling, the Arrowhead Sportsmen’s Show and many others.
“It was a big deal every year,’’ Roger Kochevar of Eveleth said of the Sportsmen’s Show.
“There were a lot of things going on in that building,’’ said Bob Pazzelli, former Eveleth and University of Denver hockey player, who is now on the Eveleth Community Foundation.
The 1974 EHS graduate fondly remembers growing up and having hockey practices and games on the outdoor rinks and being able to play in the Hippodrome on Saturdays.
“That was just exciting and it was really a treat,’’ said Pazzelli. “Our idols, our heroes, they weren’t pros, they were the ones that played on the high school team. That’s who we aspired to be.’’
He recalled getting older and being able to practice at the Hipp. In particular, he remembers Zamboni driver Lappy Uhrbom. He and his fellow players would keep asking Uhrbom for another 15 minutes as the end of the skating hours came and went. “We usually got an extra hour,’’ he said. “We were really appreciative towards Lappy.’’
—
The Hippodrome will be celebrated on Jan. 15 at the Eveleth Auditorium. The public is invited to attend the free event where lots of memorabilia will be on display, as well as historic photos of the building. The event hosted by the Eveleth Community Foundation runs from 4-7 p.m.
Craig Ritacco, an ECF Board member and 1985 graduate, is looking forward to the 100th anniversary event. “It will be fun. That’s a good run for anything, let alone a hockey rink. We want to celebrate her birthday’’ and share stories.’’
Ritacco is an Eveleth collector who said his basement is “like an Eveleth museum.’’ That includes bricks from a lobby remodeling project, an antique firebox, old jerseys and other Hippodrome swag.
“You could ask someone from every generation and they have some fun memory of the Hippodrome from some point in time,’’ he added. “The Hippodrome was the hub of the community for a long time.’’
Asked what it means to the community, former Parks and Recreation Department crew leader Mike Newman said, “tradition.’’ The Hippodrome was originally built as a wood structure in 1921 and was actually condemned in 1938 because the wood was falling apart. The original roof was ultimately raised and the brick structure was built all around. A new lobby was added in 1938, as well. Other upgrades and additions to the building have also been made over the years, including new locker rooms, coaches rooms and boards.
Visitors can now see all of the windows closed up all around the Hipp. While they aren’t used anymore, they did have a purpose.
“They didn’t have an ice plant at that time,’’ Collins said. “So what they did, they opened up the windows and they ran a fire hose out and that’s how they flooded and that’s how they made the ice. It was just natural cold air coming in. They’d just open everything up on a cold day and just go out and flood and let it set up.’’
Artificial ice eventually made its way to the Hippodrome in the 1950s, he added.
What makes the Hipp such a great place to watch a hockey game?
“I think the seating all the way around makes it pretty unique’’ Newman said. “There’s not a bad seat in the house actually. You’re right up to the action.’’
Looking down onto the action and the high ceiling “makes it nice,’’ Collins added. “It’s just a great atmosphere.’’
—
Quite early on, Eveleth Junior College helped establish the venue — known as the Madison Square Garden of the Northland in the 1920s — for hockey greatness.
EJC was the No. 1 team in the country at one point as they played against teams like Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale to become the 1928-29 National College Champions with an undefeated record.
“For a little junior college team to do what they did was amazing,’’ Collins said.
Newman also found it ironic that EJC’s toughest game at the time was against Eveleth High School.
Starting in the 1920s there was also the semi-pro U.S. Amateur Hockey Association, which featured the Eveleth Reds, said Kochevar, 78.
Eveleth defeated the Duluth Hornets 10-6 in the first hockey game at the Hippodrome on Jan. 1, 1922.
“They won the McNaughton Cup,’’ he said, which “was like a traveling trophy but Eveleth wouldn’t give it up.’’ In later years the McNaughton Cup was given to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association champions of college hockey.
Kochevar remembers watching Mayasich in high school and then in 1956 when he was on the 1956 Olympic hockey team with John Matchefts and Willard Ikola. The 1956 team won Olympic silver and the 1960 team (including Mayasich) took the gold in 1960. Matchefts went on to coach the Air Force Academy hockey team.
“These guys played at the Hipp,’’ Kochevar said of the legendary hockey players.
The Eveleth Rangers, a senior-level amateur team, would replace the Eveleth Reds. The Rangers went on to play in various leagues from the 1930s to the 1950s.
Kochevar, an Eveleth Heritage Society member, said the Rangers would play Hibbing, Virginia, Minneapolis, Duluth and Taconite, among others. “They would fill up the Hipp (about 3,000 seats) on Sunday afternoons’’ and had a big rivalry with Virginia.
—
Local historian Robert Kivela said the Hippodrome came to be because the City Recreation Building wasn’t big enough to support the professional team.
“The idea was there was not enough capacity’’ at the 800-seat Recreation Building because the Reds were “truly big league hockey’’ with many (Toronto) Hall of Famers.
While the Hippodrome is the most famous hockey facility, Kivela said the first was at Grant Avenue and Fayal Road. It was built from open market sheds that were enclosed by three Norwegian brothers in 1898. Hockey games were later played at the City Recreation Building, then at the wooden Hippodrome (starting in 1921) and then at the present Hippodrome (starting in 1938).
The city in 1947 made a successful pitch to host the District 27 basketball tournaments there, “playing to capacity houses.’’
The Hipp continued to be the focal point of the community with the spring bonspiel, the home, sport and boat show, pro boxing and wrestling, which drew thousands of spectators. Tony Bennett also came to Eveleth for the Italian Festival in the mid 1950s.
The Hipp was highly used for youth and family events. That included teen dances, public skating and game room on Wednesday nights, Pazzelli recalled.
On those Wednesday nights, local kids could play ping pong in the lobby, volleyball or basketball on the arena floor or just throw a football around, he said. “It was just a lot of fun.’’
The Hippodrome was always so important when the local kids were growing up, Collins said.
“When you were a kid back then what did you do? You played hockey,’’ he commented. “You weren't' playing Xbox or watching TV.’’
For the younger kids, it was also a privilege to play indoors at the Hipp. “You didn’t really skate in this building,’’ Collins said. “You learned how to play on the outdoor rinks. A lot of the guys played boot hockey in the streets because there weren't a lot of cars out. They’d use chunks of horse manure as a puck. That’s how you learned your stickhandling skills.’’
The young players had to shovel off the outdoor rinks and that built their leg strength, as well.
“You just loved the game, worked hard and just played and played and played’’ from after school let out until it was time to go home, he added.
Now players of all ages from around the state want to see the historic venue.
“We’ve got high school teams that just come up to practice here,’’ according to Collins. Former alumnus Buck Kochever has also been bringing his Lakeville North girls team to the Hipp for the last five years to scrimmage.
—
The Hippodrome is holding up pretty well for being 100 years old, according to Collins.
“It’s doing well. It’s showing a little wear and tear outside. We’ve got some tuckpointing to do and some fixing to do. For 100 years old, if I look this good when I’m 100 I’ll be happy.’’
He added the two original ice plant compressors are still running, while a third newer one has been added. The two originals have been kept up well by Commercial Refrigeration, he said.
The Hipp was also going to be on the National Register, but when the lobby was added onto in 1985, the process had to start all over again because the actual physical shape of the building was changed, Collins stated.
Newman was proud to show off a December 1952 issue of the Missabe Iron Ranger magazine which featured the city of Eveleth. Mayasich was on the cover with the caption of “Eveleth, Hockey Capital of the U.S.A.’’ The magazine was put out for the employees of the Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railway and their families
Inside was a photo of the District 27 basketball tournament and the full house that attended to watch. To make the tournament happen, the ice had to be taken out and the basketball floor (stored at the Franklin School) had to be installed section by section.
“After that, the ice went back in,’’said Newman, whose father Bernie was the voice of the Hippodrome for 45 years. The ice was needed because hockey regionals were still to be played and the 84-team spring bonspiel was scheduled shortly after that.
Newman is also honored to work in the Veterans Canteen during high school games. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans Auxiliary since his father served in World War II.
“It’s really nice to have the VFW run that canteen because they do so many good things with that money,’’ Collins said.
The Eveleth Heritage Committee keeps adding memorable photos to the Hippodrome walls so the history will never be forgotten, as well as making the plaques that go with them.
“It looks like a museum in here,’’ Collins added.
