It didn’t take long for Essentia Health-Virginia to welcome its first baby of 2021

Avery Quinn Miller was born at 5:31 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1. The baby girl weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Her mom is Brianna Miller of Hibbing.
And while Avery was the first born in 2021, Essentia Health-Virginia welcomed 234 babies in 2020. Of those, the most popular names were Jackson/Jaxon/Jaxen (used six times) for boys and Amelia, Ella and Iris (used three times apiece) for girls.
