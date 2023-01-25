As we look around us, we see our world in much pain and brokenness. If we watch or read the news on a daily or even weekly basis, we hear about countries or groups at war, displaced people, recent hurricanes and floods, homelessness, murder, drug and alcohol addictions, relationships splitting up, children neglected or moved from house to house, instability, depression, and an upswing in numerous disorders. The family unit has been diced up in so many ways, we have a hard time defining it. We see a loss of a foundation that holds it together. We are at a loss as to how we can even fix it.
If we go to buy a house and we go down to the basement and see huge cracks all the way down the walls and water seeping in everywhere, we would quickly leave the house and not come back. Without a solid foundation, the house will not stand. It is similar when our brokenness goes so deep, it can affect the very foundation of our life and feel like everything is imploding on us.
Jesus is depicted in the Bible as the Cornerstone for a strong foundation. Jesus also tells a parable (a story with a point) about two men. One built his house upon the sand, one upon the rock. When the rain fell, the rivers rose, and the winds blew and pounded the house built on the rock, it stood firm because it had a good foundation. The man who built his house upon the sand collapsed when these conditions arose because the foundation eroded and had nothing underneath to hold it up. The point is, when we listen and act on the words of Jesus, we will have a firm foundation.
What is difficult for most of us is coming to the point of admitting we have built our foundation on the sand and our house is really broken. We try to do patch work on the same soft foundation. We end up with the same result and try new ways to patch the symptoms. We work hard on covering things up but we never get at the root of the problem.
The first step in recovering from our brokenness is to actually admit we are broken. This is probably one of the most difficult first steps of all. Some of us have had self-inflicted wounds. It is often much easier to place blame on others than take ownership. Some of us have had others wound us severely and the effects have been very destructive to us and others. We have bitterness, anger, low self-worth, depression, and the list goes on.
The good news is that Jesus understands suffering and the brokenness of this world. He lived among us. In Matthew 11:28 Jesus says, “Come to me all of you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest.” He asks us to trust him...to place our faith in him and admit our brokenness and sin and even be willing to forgive those who have sinned against us. Jesus died and suffered on our behalf to take our sin upon himself. He rose again to conquer sin and give us the power to live a life with peace, joy, and contentment. He is our Rock. He is our Foundation. Nothing can take that away when we believe in him and trust him with our .
The Bible describes us as clay pots (2 Cor. 4:7). Though unique and beautiful, we are often weak and sometimes we break. But the treasure is Christ himself who conquered sin and death. He is able to bring the pieces together to ultimately show His wonder. We are uniquely created by him. True strength comes from our identity with our Creator who created us. His Son, Jesus, came to give us a gift of grace through our faith in Him. It is not our own work but his. He heals us as we give him our sin and brokenness and suffering. He understands because he also has suffered. He is a great Savior!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.