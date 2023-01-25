As we look around us, we see our world in much pain and brokenness. If we watch or read the news on a daily or even weekly basis, we hear about countries or groups at war, displaced people, recent hurricanes and floods, homelessness, murder, drug and alcohol addictions, relationships splitting up, children neglected or moved from house to house, instability, depression, and an upswing in numerous disorders. The family unit has been diced up in so many ways, we have a hard time defining it. We see a loss of a foundation that holds it together. We are at a loss as to how we can even fix it.

If we go to buy a house and we go down to the basement and see huge cracks all the way down the walls and water seeping in everywhere, we would quickly leave the house and not come back. Without a solid foundation, the house will not stand. It is similar when our brokenness goes so deep, it can affect the very foundation of our life and feel like everything is imploding on us.

