CHISHOLM — Walkers gathered on Saturday under sunny skies for the Iron Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm, and were joined by their counterparts participating in the event virtually. A combined total of 37 teams, and 199 individuals participated, according to volunteers on Saturday.
Coming off a one-year hiatus due to restrictions in place last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Iron Range walk exceeded this year’s goal of raising $50,000, with $59,500 raised as announced during the opening ceremony on Saturday, at the MDC Amphitheater. Final numbers are not available as donations tend to come in after walk day.
“It is very exciting to have achieved our goal prior to walk day,” said Brenda Conley, Community Engagement Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in an email on Friday.
This is the first year that the local walk was held at MDC as the walk had outgrown its location at Valentini’s in downtown Chisholm. MDC donated the space, including use of the amphitheater and people movers to escort people with mobility issues.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association
Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research, and calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join in the fight against Alzheimer’s, according to information found on the event’s website.
Jackie Chopp and Tom Geenen, of Hibbing, were among the walkers on Saturday, and said they participated in support of family members with dementia.
Megan Fillbrandt, of Virginia and Tyler Lehto, of Aurora walked as part of the Bluecross Team, and were accompanied by two year-old Cooper in a stroller, and a dog named Harris.
Fillbrandt said she was walking in honor of her great grandmother and Cooper’s great-great grandmother.
All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association, it states.
Walk participants received a Promise Garden Flower on the day of the walk, and are asked in advance to choose the color flower that best represents their connection to the disease.
Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia; purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease; yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person with Alzheimer’s; and orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia.
The future is that someday a white flower will be added to the mix, to represent the first individual to survive Alzheimer’s.
More information on the Iron Range Walk to end Alzheimer’s is available at rangewalk@alz.org.
