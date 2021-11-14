CHISHOLM — The final numbers from the Iron Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s are in.
The event was held on Sept. 18 at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. There was also an option for people to walk at home.
Nearly $67,000 was raised at this year’s event, which included 250 participants from 37 different teams, according to a press release.
Funds raised provide people in the local community with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers with free care and support services, it states in the release. The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remained top priorities.
“The Range area walk was a huge success due to the generous outpouring of support from the community,” Walk Manager Brenda Conley is quoted in a press release. “The funds raised — $15,000 more than the goal — provide much-needed research as well as services to families living in the northland.Together, we are making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”
Patsy’s PT Crazies was the top fundraising team, raising three times its original goal.
“Our commitment to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is our commitment to finding a cure to this disease,” reads a post on the team’s fundraising page. “When we received the diagnosis, it was Patsy’s hope to do all we could to ensure future generations would have access to a cure.”
More than six million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Minnesota alone, there are more than 99,000 people living with the disease and 170,000 caregivers, according to figure provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk, and now is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Donations are being accepted for the Range Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s until Dec. 31, and can be made online at act.alz.org/range.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, you can visit alz.org, or call 800-272-3900.
