At Anderson Auto Service in Virginia/Mountain Iron, technicians are working long hours to keep up with the demand for vehicle repairs.
“Our guys are running 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day,” Joe Vesel, co-owner said. “We've never seen car turnaround in our shop like this.”
As another northern Minnesota winter approaches, an increasing number of car owners are maintaining and repairing what they already own rather than seek out a new vehicle as dealers across the nation face low in-stock inventories of new cars, trucks and SUV's.
“Is it because people are hanging onto their cars longer, or what?” Vesel said of being so busy. “I don't know. But it's been insane.”
At J.M. Auto Service in Eveleth, there's been a noticeable increase in vehicle owners wanting to keep their current vehicle maintained, J.M. Auto Service owner Kevin Bird said.
“We're definitely seeing a lot more people fixing what they have, whether it's a breakdown or preventative maintenance,” Bird said. “There's more people looking to repairs and do preventative maintenance. There's no shortage of work.”
With snow plowing ahead, J.M Auto Service has a good supply of snow plows available, Bird said.
“We're getting plenty of stock in snow plows,” Bird said. “We have them as soon as someone gets a truck.”
However, truck buyers are having a hard time finding new trucks on which to mount snow plows, John Meglen, former J.M. Auto Service owner, who now works at the business, said.
“Our snowplow business has been good,” Meglen said. “We have a lot of snow plows, but people who want trucks to mount them on are waiting extended periods. One guy was promised his truck would be here in two months and now they say it will be six months before he gets it.”
Meglen concurs that an increasing number of people are repairing the vehicles they own.
“People are coming in that would like to buy a new car, but they can't,” Meglen said. “So they're putting a bunch of money into their cars to keep them going.”
Motorists everywhere are facing a quandary. Buy a new vehicle from limited in-stock
inventories. Order a new vehicle and wait for delivery. Or keep fixing what you already own.
The sparsity of new vehicles is driving the changes in buying and repairing.
New vehicle inventory in the United States was less than one million units at the end of the third quarter, a 65 percent decrease compared to the beginning of the year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). That's about a 24-day supply, down from 2.7 million units and a 50-day supply a year ago.
New vehicle sales declined every month in the third quarter as a microchip shortage continues to hamper new vehicle production, according to NADA.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of new vehicle sales as of the end of the third quarter was expected to be 13.3 million units, five million units less than an April 2021 seasonally adjusted annual rate forecast of 18.3 million units.
The average price of a new vehicle reached $42,921 at the end of the third quarter with an average monthly payment of $655, according to J.D. Power.
What it all means is that unless customers are willing to order and wait for a new vehicle, some are instead choosing to repair the vehicles they currently own.
“We're definitely busy repairing vehicles,” Joe Cramer, store manager at Taconite Tire in Virginia said. “Especially company trucks. One guy who has a business said he can't find new trucks, so they're repairing the trucks they have. It's individuals also.”
As winter approaches, motorists are shopping for new tires, Cramer said.
“As soon as we see snow, people come in for tires,” Cramer said. “We also have people that have snow tires who come in and want their seasonal snow tires put on. It's busy. Right now, we're taking appointments a week out.”
But like shortages of other products across the country, shortages of vehicle parts could be ahead, Vesel said.
“Body shop parts are becoming hard to get,” Vesel said. “And they're saying there will be a shortage of tires, so people are coming in and buying tires.”
At North Country Chevrolet Buick GMC in Hibbing, customers are ordering the vehicle they want and waiting for it to arrive, Leigh Lonson, owner said.
“People are ordering cars and we're selling them off the truck (transports),” Lonson said. “We have cars coming in. I've heard from people that it's like the old days where people are ordering what they want. We see our order bank increasing significantly like the old days.”
At the same time, service work at the dealership has increased, he said.
“We're selling more vehicles, so that's increasing work in our service department,” Lonson said. “But there are some people still sitting on the sidelines, so we'll see what happens.”
At Waschke Family Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ken Waschke Auto Plaza in Virginia, the shortage of new vehicles has definitely increased the servicing of used vehicles, Kerry Waschke Collie, general manager/owner of the two dealerships said.
“People are putting off (buying new) until there's more availability,” Waschke Collie said. “I think the shortage has prompted people to keep their vehicle longer. Our service departments are really busy.”
At Lundgren Ford in Eveleth, it's the same story, General Manager Laura Hughes said.
“Our service department is incredibly busy,” Hughes said. “I think part of it is because the pricing of vehicles has been getting so high, especially used, so people have decided to invest that money into their current vehicle.”
The shortage of new vehicles isn't expected to end anytime soon.
Suppressed inventory levels are unlikely to change significantly before the end of the year and will continue into 2022, according to NADA.
Neither are high used car prices.
Due to the shortage of new vehicles, prices for used vehicles at wholesale or auctions increased 20.1 percent at the end of September compared to the end of September 2020, according to NADA.
A tight supply of vehicle parts is also becoming a concern.
“Some body shops aren't even doing estimates,” Vesel said. “I bet we get five or six phone calls a day wondering how far out we are in our body shop and repairs are the same way. But we will do estimates for customers. And we'll pound out a headlight or do whatever we can to help the customer.”
