St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Musolf, of Hermantown, was on track early Tuesday to become the new board chair and represent a leveling force between colleagues from the Iron Range and Duluth. But in a turn of events, he withdrew from expectations and instead supported re-electing Chisholm-based Chair Mike Jugovich as the leader of the seven-member board.
The win made history. The chair from the Iron Range is now only the second in 100 years to serve as chair for two consecutive years, according to a county spokesperson. Commissioner W.A. Swanstrom served as chair in 1921 and 1922.
"I am honored to again serve the people of St. Louis County and my fellow commissioners as the Board Chair in 2021," Jugovich said in a statement. "While it's out of the ordinary, nothing has been ordinary during this pandemic, so I am pleased to have this opportunity to again serve as we move forward to hopefully brighter and healthier days in the year to come."
In yet another surprising development, the board then voted to place Commissioner Paul McDonald, of Ely, into the position of vice chair. Commissioner Frank Jewell, of Duluth, lost the majority vote.
Commissioners from Duluth voiced concerns over setting precedence. They questioned whether having two Iron Rangers at the helm of the board would deepen the growing divide among the north and south in St. Louis County, the largest county by total area in Minnesota. The board has squabbled over politically-charged topics, such as refugee resettlement and copper-nickel mining projects.
“I think what we need to do as a board this year is get away from whose Range and whose Duluth and then Commissioner Musolf being the blanket in between,” said Commissioner Patrick Boyle, of Duluth, who nominated Jewell for the vice president position. “We need to get away from that. And I think this would be a good key vote to start that process of mending. We just had a really contentious, horrific national election. And we’re still, I think, mending from that along with a pandemic that continues to rage and it’s not ending anytime soon.”
He continued, “What a good way to start off if we could mend some bridges and have a team of Jugovich and Jewell together.”
But in the end, Boyle’s plea didn’t change the majority of minds. Commissioners voted for an Iron Range led board.
Jugovich wins Chair again
In January 2020, Jugovich was elected by his fellow commissioners to replace Boyle as new chair thanks to a traditional rotating schedule. He has since overseen input and votes from the commissioners on the county-Teamsters union contract, the approval of short term rentals and the declaration of a countywide emergency concerning COVID-19.
This past November, he told the Mesabi Tribune that he planned to step down from the chair position as he ran for re-election to the board as a commissioner. “These are certainly unprecedented times that require effective direction including focus on partnerships with state and federal agencies in order to help fight COVID-19, as well as secure funding for those in need of property tax relief,” he said. He added. “I believe in the work that the county board is doing, and I hope that the residents of the seventh district will re-elect me in order to continue my mission of improving the lives of all residents.”
But on Tuesday, Commissioner Keith Nelson, of Fayal Township, nominated Jugovich to serve again as chair. Musolf seconded the motion. There were no other nominations.
“My personal matters this year just won’t allow for it and that has brought me to a second thought process on Chair Jugovich getting a fair shake at chair,” Musolf said when explaining his decision during the meeting. “2021 was an unforeseen circumstance of a year. The chair didn’t really get to be a chair in my eyes.”
Before a ballot cast took place, Jewell said the move “to have someone from the Range elected for a second year in a row seems a bit questionable to me and it’s something that I wish we didn’t do.” He added, “But I will certainly consider it.”
Commissioner Ashley Grimm, also of Duluth, said she wanted to ensure a “leadership exchange which has always been precedent between Duluth and other regions.” She continued, “The most important thing to me is that that continues and that we give our constituents the amount of representation and leadership that they deserve.” Both commissioners questioned whether the move set precedence in the local government’s history.
Nelson, who has served on the board for nearly two decades, addressed Grimm when saying that he “was not aware of policies or components of our bylaws that require a rotation, but at the same time I’m not aware that we’ve had someone serving the position two years in a row at least recently.”
He deferred to St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin, who said that there was no rule that prevented the move.
Circling back, Grimm, the newest member of the board, said she would support the motion only if the vice chair there is someone from Duluth. “Even though there’s not a rule against it, there’s been a clear tradition and that matters a lot not just to us commissioners but to who we are representing,” she said.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of Jugovich becoming the chair. Grimm was the only one on the board to vote against the motion.
“Thank you,” he said. “Interesting, but I do appreciate it.”
McDonald becomes Vice Chair
Moving on with the meeting, the newly elected chair recognized a motion for McDonald to become the vice chair. Nelson supported the motion. Boyle nominated Jewell for the position. Grimm supported the motion.
Jewell stepped in to ask who seconded the motion for McDonald. When Jugovich noted that Musolf did so, Jewell spoke up, “So, we are going to go all Range, sounds like. It’s a Range deal. Am I correct about that, Commissioner Jugovich?” Jugovich responded by saying the board would continue the process.
Rubin said that Robert's Rules of Order did not address the dilemma and recommended that the board could call on a majority vote. Jewell said that he would abstain. Rubin responded by saying that all commissioners should vote unless they have a conflict of interest.
“I will be abstaining because I have no interest in voting against Commissioner McDonald and I think it’s inappropriate to have a chair twice from the Range,” Jewell answered. “This has little to do with me. I would be fine if it was somebody else from Duluth, but obviously Patrick had it not long ago and Ashley is brand new.” (Grimm won her seat in November after former commissioner Beth Olson chose not to run again for a seat on the board.)
He added, “I do think I have a self interest, so I will refrain from voting.” He went on to claim the vote for McDonald “had been discussed in private over the last few weeks” and that he called Musolf several times but never received a return call. “I knew that there was discussion in the background about who to elect and I get that.”
Like Jewell, Grimm also said she thought highly of McDonald and Jugovich. But she took issue with setting precedent.
“I am really opposed to us going against years and years of precedent that were set up in my opinion to really make this less of a political process,” she said. “And I know we’re going to get into it and a lot of the things that we talk about are going to feel political and very divisive. But this has been a way, just like with city council, for there to be switching of seats.”
She continued, “And even more importantly, in this massive county that we have, that we’re able to switch between north and south and actually have some balance. I do think that we would be remiss to throw away years of precedence.”
