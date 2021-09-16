Iron Range students receive new shoes for school

MOUNTAIN IRON — Local children received a special kickoff to their school year recently through the Mountain Iron Fire Department (MIFD)’s Community Steps program.
The program, spearheaded by Laura Anderson of the MIFD, was held for the first time Aug. 31st in Mountain Iron.
Families from Iron Range school districts applied to be a part of this program for their K-12 students to receive new shoes for the school year. To qualify, families must be under the 200% Federal Poverty Guidelines/Receiving SNAP, MFIP, or Reduced or Free school lunches.
“There are those in our community who need a bit of extra community support at various points in their lives,” Anderson said. “Firefighters join the fire department to serve the community and prevent fires. Programs like Community Steps are another way firefighters serve community while engaging with families.”
Selected students were accompanied by parents or adult family members on August 31st to tour the Mountain Iron Fire Department where they also received fire safety training and smoke detectors. Following the tour, participants were treated to a picnic dinner grilled outside the fire station, along with dessert which included brownies, ice cream sundaes, and root beer floats.
Funding for this program was provided by the St. Louis County Family Services Collaborative in partnership with United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN). Famous Footwear provided a 20 percent discount on the shoes.
“We were proud to partner in this effort and had a blast participating,” said UWNEMN Resource Development and Events Director Elizabeth Kelly. “This tremendous program gives the kids an opportunity to get a high-quality pair of shoes that fit perfectly!
It was wonderful to see the smiling faces of the kids when they picked out their shoes.”
Fire trucks transported participants to Famous Footwear in Mountain Iron where each student was able to pick out a pair of athletic shoes for the school year. The staff at the store assisted with determining sizes, and Dr. Katie Evans, a podiatrist at Range Foot & Ankle, volunteered her time to ensure that all the shoes purchased were a good fit for each student.
Looking further ahead, Anderson said she hopes to make this an annual event and to involve additional local fire departments next year. She hopes to hold two nights of programming and shopping to increase the opportunity for more students to participate.
