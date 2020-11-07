Once iron ore mining began in Minnesota, so much of the history of this land becomes the stories of the people who did the work in the mines and the towns those people lived in. Some of those towns are, of course, still here. But some of those towns are gone.
I have mentioned before on this Years of Yore page that I never get tired of the stories of the Mining Locations and the people who lived in those Locations.
My Mother was born in St. Paul Location near Keewatin and lived there until her family moved to the nearby Mississippi Location and then, when she was 13, “to town” (Keewatin). Her friends from the Locations were her friends always. Her memories from those years were always her most special memories and were crystal clear all of her long life.
The names of the Locations usually came from the name of the mine that was in the vicinity. Often those mines were named after the hometown of a mine’s owner, or the mine’s superintendent, or perhaps a famous city. The reason for many a mine’s name has been lost. But, thankfully, there are still stories of those mines and their adjacent Locations, those little towns that lived on in so many Iron Rangers’ memories.
Sparta is one such Mining Location. According to the outstanding book “Minnesota’s Iron Country” by Marvin G. Lamppa, “It seemed…for a time that Sparta would become one of the more important mining villages.” The population there grew by leaps and bounds and, situated near the shore of the lovely Cedar Island (Ely) Lake, it made for a very fine town. By 1905 a bustling main street, water and electric light plant, churches, and a large school all pointed to a prosperous future.
Then, in 1907, the Oliver Iron Mining Company drilled into high grade hematite directly below Sparta’s busy streets. As would happen many times on the Range, the future of the town was a forgone conclusion and over the next few years Sparta was removed. Many of its homes were moved to the newer village of Gilbert. A few reminders of the original townsite of Sparta are still visible today.
But we should not write off the once vital village of Sparta. Her memories and stories live on, including in a book called “Those Were the Days, My Friend: The History of Gilbert and Sparta.” Edited and published by James and Kathie Krause of the Gilbert Herald in 1983, it is a keepsake of articles, photos, and maps. Now out-of-print, it is a “find” to search for at estate sales and used bookstores. My great thanks to our friend, Jerry, of Gilbert, who kindly loaned his copy of the book. I also want to thank friendly Michelle at the Iron Range Historical Society for her help in locating the photo used here.
The following is from the Krauses’ book. Here are excerpts from the article “In the Beginning- Early Sparta” by Sanford P. Bordeau, who lived part of his childhood in Sparta.
The Village of Sparta was plotted in May 1896 as a community for the people working in the nearby mines such as Sparta, Genoa, and Malta, and it began to be settled shortly thereafter. The mines got their names, as did some other mines on the Range, from places around the Mediterranean Sea. Sparta’s location may have been the most beautiful of any on the Range. It was laid out on a gentle slope that dipped into Ely Lake, then also called Cedar Island Lake. From the village one could look down to the shining waters dotted with islands covered with cedar forest. The lake was fringed with some of the hundred foot pine trees that had escaped the lumberman’s axe. Looking in the opposite direction one could see in the distance the rocky brow of the Giant’s Range, the great backbone of the Mesabi, which sweeps majestically in a northeast to southwest direction. And early Sparta was still surrounded by thick, dark forests of spruce, fir, cedar, and tamarack.
A creek flowed diagonally across the southern border of the village. It carried the melting snow from the hills in spring. After a summer rainstorm it became a raging torrent, tearing at its banks and carrying mud and gravel. The creek ran through a bog near the lake that was a riot of purples and yellows of the buttercups, violets and blueflags in the spring.
Like all the Range towns in those early years, the streets of Sparta were unpaved. They were often muddy or dusty, but since there were no cars, traffic was light. Dirt streets were no problem for the fine teams that pulled the grocery and ice wagons, and the drays. And in winter the snow-filled streets were ideal for the cutters and sleighs drawn by horses with harness belts that jingled out in the icy air. Where there were horses there was food for English sparrows, thousands of them, on the streets, on the fences, in the trees, making a grand racket with their chirping.
Our favorite for winter cutter rides, from Hogan and McHale’s Livery Stable, was a beautiful horse named Bird. The livery had the unforgettable smells of leather and hay and of the warm bodies of the horses which furnished the only heat for the stables in the winter.
Sam Keller, the village blacksmith, kept the horses properly shod. His shop was a favorite place to visit on the way back from school, to watch his fiery forge and to dodge the flying sparks as he hammered the red hot metal. He had a remarkable ability to communicate with horses because when Sam gave them the gruff command, in his German accent, to lift their feet so he could nail the shoes to their hooves, they did so very obligingly.
Sparta had two railroads and two depots. They formed two of the boundaries of the village. The Duluth & Iron Range Railroad served one group of mines and the Duluth, Mesabi & Northern Railroad another. The steam locomotives and ore cars that rumbled by the village day and night during the shipping season were a reminder of the main reason for the existence Sparta and the Iron Range. Lots of trains meant lots of prosperity. When the ore trains slowed down, as during the nationwide panic of 1907, there was an economic depression and that was probably the reason for the great miners’ strike of that year.
The railroads also brought the daily newspapers and mail, and provided passenger service to the other Range towns and to Duluth. The locomotive engineers and firemen were men of high distinction among the youngsters. A hail from them as they roared by was very flattering. They wore long-visored caps and big gauntlet gloves. Each had a big red bandanna around his neck and was always looking at a big watch carried on a big gold chain. Among my keen recollections is the smell of the live steam and hot oil that was peculiar to the locomotives and seeing the engineer with his long-spouted oil can lubricating the crank rods.
As far as I know, only one house in Sparta, the Cosgrove’s, had anything like a central heating system. Individual stoves were the standard heating equipment. The big kitchen range, burning wood or soft coal, served both for cooking and heating. The range had a huge oven for baking, a warming oven on the top and a hot water heater on one end. For washing and bath water we used a huge copper boiler on top of the stove. The kitchen was a delightful place, warm and full of appetizing smells, such as from fresh-baked bread.
For house heating many people also used the “base-burner,” a tall stove located in the living room, with a hopper on top which was kept filled, using a coal bucket, with hard coal. These stoves were resplendent with their fancy nickel-plated outsides and were a shining ornament that one could be proud of in any room. They provided young boys with important chores – bringing in the coal and taking out the ashes, the latter being done very carefully so as not to dust up the living room.
All stoves got you warm on only one side, but it was a cheerful place to gather round, with our stocking feet on the iron railings, and to watch the red coals and the flickering blue flames through the “isinglass” windows. Bedrooms, usually unheated, were a trial in the winter. Many a morning there was frost on the walls and ceiling – and we quickly jumped into our clothes and rushed to get thawed out by the living room stove.
Sparta was innocent of any municipal sewage system. Thus, each dwelling had an outdoor convenience. The wooden structure had a door with a moon-shaped ventilator opening. The door was pulled shut by a weight on a rope and a pulley, and was locked from the inside by a hook or a wooden bar. There was a row of large and small holes to accommodate the various ages, and an ample supply of newspapers and catalogs. In the summer the outhouse was a leisurely place to linger and watch the spiders. But in the deep winter it was unbearable. Hence, there were substitutes such as bedroom and hallway chamber pots, often gaily decorated, and in various sizes to suit the dimensions of the users. Emptying them was not the most popular chore.
Bathrooms in the modern sense were unknown in Sparta. Wash tubs often served as bath tubs. The Saturday night bath in the warm kitchen was routine in our family, the girls first and then the boys, with mother helping out with the scrubbing. Then, of course, there was the great Finnish institution, the sauna. The hot steam oozed out dirt from every pore and left one feeling brand new after a cold water splashing and fragrant whipping with cedar boughs fresh from the forest. The Finn Bathhouse in Sparta was popular with both adults and children.
To be continued next Sunday…
